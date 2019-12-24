HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Depending on how well-versed one is in real estate, specific laws and guidelines may be unclear. This is especially true when concerning town violations, which vary from one area to the next. If a new homeowner has been served with a town violation, it's likely that they will be unfamiliar with the proper actions to take. To explain the legal process, ensuring that guidelines are understood and followed in the future, Real estate attorney Long Island NY, Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., discusses how to deal with a town violation.

First, it's important to understand what type of town violation has been received. Zoning codes relate to the type of building uses that are allowed with an area. Building codes deal with the structures themselves. So, a zoning code violation, for example, may be issued when there is a store operating in an area zoned as residential. An example of a building code violation would be an apartment complex having missing or defective smoke alarms. A real estate attorney will help someone that has been served a town violation get a better understanding of exactly what the violation is.

Second, know the length of time that's allowed to amend a specific violation. Depending on the severity of the violation in question, one may have several months or only one day to correct the situation. Violations for nonhazardous situations can be rectified in a much longer period than a violation for an emergency situation. Each violation is unique, but it is best for all concerned to correct the issue sooner rather than later.

Third, consult a real estate attorney with experience regarding town violations. It's important to note that while town violation codes vary amongst the various towns in New York, they are nonetheless regarded as criminal cases. As such, consulting an attorney will provide the accused with insight into everything from specific violations to the specific steps needed to help protect one's rights. The earlier the accused gets in touch with an attorney, the less likely they are to incur substantial penalties and fees that may be associated with town violations.

With these tips in mind, handling a town violation of any variety will be effortless. It's important to consult a real estate attorney on matters such as this.

