HICKSVILLE, N.Y., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When faced with a town violation, consequences often include a significant fine and some can even be tried as criminal cases when occurring in a town or village. Real estate attorney Long Island, NY, Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C., shares 4 steps to take if you've received a town violation.

Step 1: Keep all paperwork you receive from your town.

It's critical that you keep any paperwork your town gave you, so you can understand the reasoning behind the violation or report. If someone reports your property, they can't tell you who exactly reported it as it's confidential or anonymous, but they should give you the email of the inspector - if you ask. It's also helpful to keep the violation papers in your records, so if a discrepancy arises, you can challenge it - be mindful you must have evidence though! A hearing will be set by your town for a date shortly after mailing the notice.

Step 2: Get your evidence.

If your property is reported for any violations and is inspected, you can be sure the town will have evidence of the violations. It's important you gather evidence of your own which can include photos, receipts, permits - truly anything that you think is relevant. It's better if you submit your evidence to the Code Enforcement Department before your hearing, as this may increase the possibility of a dismissal. You may want to retain an attorney at this time to help you with this.

Step 3: Be prepared for a hearing.

It's wise to bring an experienced lawyer with you to your hearing who will be providing expert legal advice throughout the entire process. It's imperative that you show up to the hearing promptly with your legal team. Some hearing outcomes can include dismissal based on the evidence, fines for the violations and possible prosecution as a criminal case as mentioned previously.

Step 4: After your hearing.

It's recommended that if you are found guilty of any violations, you pay the fines within the allotted time, likely 30 days - otherwise, there will be additional consequences. You also must report to the Code Enforcement Department as soon as the violations on your property have been rectified.

Receiving a town violation may be stressful, but taking the four steps shared above, along with hiring a seasoned attorney to fight by your side, will make the situation as quick and pain-free as possible.

