Real Estate Attorney Long Island Suffolk County, Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., Explains Pros And Cons Of Private Lending

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In real estate, there are numerous ways for one to obtain funding. One such method is private lending, which is the process by which money is borrowed from an investor rather than a traditional bank or mortgage company. Before one adopts private lending as their main source of receiving funds, the positives and negatives must be weighed. Real estate attorney Long Island Suffolk County, Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., explains the pros and cons of private lending.

One of the pros of private lending is the shortened wait time. When it comes to traditional loans, the approval process typically takes longer than that for a private loan. That is generally because the process is generally more rigid and needs more layers of approvals. Private lending rarely adopts an extensive wait period, meaning that those who require funding can secure it considerably faster.

Another reason why one may take the route of private lending is a set of lower requirements. If one were to request a loan from a bank, they may not be approved. Whether this is due to a low credit score, failure to pay bank statements on a regular basis, or any other related variable, securing a traditional loan can be easier said than done. Since a private loan is distributed by an individual or a small group, as opposed to a larger establishment, one's likelihood of approval will be greater.

Along with the various pros of private lending come multiple cons that one must consider. One such con is the possibility of paying high interest rates. These higher rates must be factored in when determining whether a private loan would be affordable.

It's also worth noting that private lending generally requires borrowers to pay off what they borrow in quick fashion. The average loan will require one to repay within a few years, so a potential borrower will have to clearly understand their financial situation. A borrower must note whether they will have the means to cover what they borrowed a few years in the future. Private loans provide immediate funding, but suffice it to say, it isn't without its drawbacks.

For a better understanding of whether private lending is recommended, consult a local real estate attorney. They will provide insight as to which lending methods are best.

