Real Estate Attorney Marc Brown Recommends Landlords Seek Legal Counsel as Eviction Moratorium Expires

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Covid-19 pandemic apparently winding down and the federal moratorium extension on evictions set to expire on June 30, a number of landlords in the Fort Lauderdale area will be facing some difficult choices.

More than 5,000 tenants have sought pandemic-related emergency rental assistance through Broward County's Family Success Administration Division, but what about tenants who have taken no action to bring their rent payments up-to-date? Can landlords evict those tenants after June 30?

It depends, according to Fort Lauderdale real estate attorney Marc Brown, who has practiced law for fifteen years in South Florida. He is also the owner of All Florida Title Company in Fort Lauderdale, which has handled real estate closings in South Florida for over twenty years.

"If you are a landlord in Florida, before you begin the eviction process, you must be certain that you are in compliance with all state and federal laws regarding rents, security deposits, discrimination and fair housing, and advance notice of evictions," Brown advises.

"Secondly, landlords should ensure that they've made every effort to work out a private agreement with the tenant. Negotiation and mediation are always preferable to filing a lawsuit and taking a tenant to court," Brown says.

Additionally, the attorney suggests that before initiating an eviction in Broward County, a landlord should determine if the tenant is expecting to receive emergency rental assistance. Red tape has slowed the distribution of that federal aid in Broward County, and it's probable that emergency rental assistance funds may not be distributed to some tenants before June 30.

Brown says that most real estate attorneys will act as an intermediary to resolve landlord-tenant disputes , and he recommends that landlords consult with a real estate attorney before proceeding with any legal action. "Having the right legal advice before taking legal action is always imperative for Florida landlords, and especially now with the expiration of the federal moratorium on evictions coming up on June 30," Brown says.

