Real Estate Book Teaches Investors how to Succeed in Commercial Real Estate

The book, Finding Your Edge , is the first of the Investor's Edge Series , a three-part series designed to support entrepreneurs in their journey to financial freedom by following Mr. Boucher's tried-and-true strategies and methodologies to minimize downside risk in the commercial real estate business and maximize potential profits.

Jeremiah Boucher founded his real estate private equity group, Patriot Holdings, in 2007 to build a portfolio of alternative commercial real estate assets. Today, Patriot Holdings owns 50 self-storage facilities under the brand name All Purpose Storage, 28 manufactured housing communities, and 3 industrial parks. Each property was carefully acquired based on the principles espoused in Finding Your Edge.

QUOTE BY JEREMIAH BOUCHER – " You will need to employ different strategies. Sometimes you must be in attack mode, adopting an offensive mindset and playing a little more recklessly or aggressively. At other times you need to play a defensive role, protect your position, and plan and stabilize for the long-term."

