Real Estate Business Analytics Unveils Next-Gen Pricing & Revenue Management System - REBA Rent™

REBA announces the launch of a modern multifamily pricing and revenue management solution.

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Business Analytics (REBA), a data analytics company on a mission to change how the multifamily industry uses data, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its revolutionary product, REBA Rent™. This contemporary pricing and revenue management (PRM) system marks a significant leap forward for the multifamily industry, designed to empower modern revenue managers and enhance profitability through innovative features and a unique focus on the total cost of ownership.

REBA Rent is the culmination of REBA's collective expertise of industry-leading multifamily pricing and revenue management experts. Developed to address the evolving needs of today's rental housing professionals, REBA Rent embodies a modern approach to revenue management, leveraging advanced analytics and strategic insights. The system is purpose-built to support the intricate demands of the multifamily sector that leads not only to a more efficient and more effective PRM strategy, but also one that more naturally and intuitively builds trust with operators and asset managers.

"As I look back at 25 years of experience in working on PRM in rental housing, I'm struck by how well it has worked—truly an industry-changing technology; and I'm also struck by how little these technologies have changed, particularly in workflow and process," said Donald Davidoff, CEO & Co-Founder at Real Estate Business Analytics. "REBA Rent represents a paradigm shift in the pricing and revenue management landscape for the multifamily market. With our solution, revenue managers can harness the power of data-driven insights to optimize pricing strategies while considering the complete financial picture. We're thrilled to introduce this game-changing product to the industry."

REBA Rent is currently in beta testing with select clients and is set to be commercially available for the first time at the OpTech Conference in November. For more information about REBA Rent and how the system can reshape and modernize your pricing and revenue management strategies, please visit www.getreba.com.

Real Estate Business Analytics is on a mission to change the way the multifamily industry uses data. REBA helps multifamily leaders ask insightful questions about their business by giving them access to all their data in one central location. We do this by offering a suite of business intelligence, budget and pricing and revenue management solutions that gather data & deliver insights so you can unlock your aha moments and make better decisions, faster. With REBA, you can eliminate Excel hell, bad data, legacy systems, and analysis paralysis with tools built by multifamily for multifamily. Visit www.GetREBA.com for more information.

