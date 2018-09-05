Real Estate Conference Caters to Real Estate Agents Specializing in Senior Real Estate Market

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Association of REALTORS®, approximately 25% of home sellers each year are over age 65. Despite the implications of such demographic shifts on national real estate trends, training and education for sales professionals specializing in this niche is hard to come by.

SREI Founder, Nikki Buckelew, explains the importance of community education designed to help downsizing seniors at the 2017 Legacy Conference Panelists share insights and information about how to best serve the aging demographic and strategies for attracting a more mature clientele

The Seniors Real Estate Institute (SREI) is one of few organizations committed to industry specific education geared toward the senior market. At SREI's upcoming Fourth Annual Legacy Conference, scheduled for Oct. 17-18 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, real estate agents from around the country will gather to discuss best practices for serving the rapidly growing senior demographic. Beyond strategies for how to address common issues affecting older adult clientele, sessions will also include practical methods for ethical and strategic development of a strong senior real estate business model.

The SREI Legacy Conference draws on the expertise of various senior service and real estate professionals, as well as seniors themselves. According to SREI event staff, a significant percentage of attendees will have achieved the Certified Senior Housing Professional (CSHP®) designation. Other participants may be newer to the senior real estate market or may be exploring whether the senior real estate niche is right for them.

"Real estate associates seeking advanced training on how to best serve the older adult client are not only skilled professionals, they are typically also exceptional human beings," said Nikki Buckelew, founder of Seniors Real Estate Institute. "The Legacy Conference is a place where these smart and caring people share their insights and knowledge. This is the only space where some agents can find support for serving the senior market."

Founders of Seniors Real Estate Institute, Chris and Nikki Buckelew, also own and operate Oklahoma City-based real estate and move management companies catering to downsizing seniors. These organizations serve to inform the advanced training and coaching offered through SREI. "We do a lot of R & D in our local business and then teach what works," explains Buckelew. Ultimately our mission is to ensure that every older adult around the globe has access to caring and competent real estate agents who understand their unique needs and who will work to solve their often complex relocation challenges."

Real estate associates can go to http://www.sreilegacyconference.com or call 512-842-6011 for more information or to register for the conference.

