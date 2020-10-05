Real Estate Developer Passes Square Footage Milestone

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a series of recent developments and acquisitions, Welcome Group, LLC, now has more than 5 million square feet of industrial space within the company's commercial real estate portfolio in Texas. The Houston, Texas-based real estate owner and developer's extensive growth aligns with the company's expansion goals.

Welcome Group's robust portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial, distribution, lab, and manufacturing properties. The company is actively seeking more development, purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities to achieve the next goal of owning over 6 million square feet of industrial real estate space by the end of 2021.

While the Welcome Group is now looking to expand its holdings throughout the southeastern United States, two notable acquisitions that have taken place in 2020 have occurred within the real estate developer's home state of Texas.

The acquisitions include Swan Products facility in Waco. Welcome Group acquired a sale-leaseback and expansion on the building, increasing the facility by an additional 293,995 square feet. The property now contains 7,520 SF of office space, 100,154 SF of manufacturing space, and 289,518 SF of warehouse space totaling 397,192 SF for the facility.

In Chambers County, a recent purchase of a 23-acre industrial land site located in Cedar Port, the fifth largest industrial park in the US has energized Welcome Group's development team. It will contribute to further expansion and future development.

Following these additions, Welcome Wilson, Jr., President and CEO of Welcome Group, stated, "We're motivated by our latest series of acquisitions, and we look forward to surpassing our goal of owning 6 million square feet of industrial space by the end of next year."

The company offers build-to-suit and design-build services for interested firms. Welcome Group is actively seeking direct purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities throughout Texas and now the southeastern United States.

Welcome Group, LLC, a Houston-based full-service single-tenant industrial owner and development firm, currently owns over 115 industrial buildings in Texas comprising of approximately five million square feet, and has developed more than 250 single-tenant properties. Their clients include Fortune 500 Companies, locally owned, and a number of international companies.

