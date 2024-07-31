Real Estate Developer Tanya Ragan Speaks With "Standing Room Only" At Globe St. Women of Influence Conference in Lake Tahoe

Jul 31, 2024

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanya Ragan, President of Wildcat Management, a national expert and leader in commercial real estate, made waves at the Globe St. Women of Influence (WOI) Awards & Conference in Lake Tahoe, CA. As a member of the 2024 WOI Speaking Faculty, Tanya emphasized the importance of showing up to get ahead, and share her commitment to overall success.

Tanya Ragan, Wildcat Management (PRNewsfoto/Wildcat Management)
Over 250 leading women in commercial real estate (CRE) gathered at to network and honor their successes. The event commenced with a vibrant Pop of Color theme party, showcasing the power and energy of female dealmakers. Ragan, known for her bold, colorful power suits, fit right into the theme, and displayed her business fashion style throughout the entire conference.

Ragan, a prominent figure in the Women in CRE community, has received the WOI Award in both 2021 and 2023. Her highly anticipated session, "Managing Down and Inspiring Up," at this year's conference drew a full house, reflecting her status as one of the top women in the CRE field.

Ragan stressed the importance of showing up, time management, office culture, visibility, letting go of grudges, and face-to-face interactions in CRE. Above all, she emphasized the value of authenticity and how following these principles can lead to progress, momentum, and successful deal-making for the future.

"Surrounded by top women in US CRE is electric. Thank you, Globe St, for uniting and honoring women in real estate. Grateful to be part of the Speaking Faculty. My mission: Empower women to define their own limits. If I can, you can too!"

Ms. Ragan was featured in The Crexi Podcast's "Women of Influence" series, highlighting her commitment to empowering women in CRE. Crexi, a Diamond sponsor, offers a streamlined technology solution for CRE professionals. The conference concluded with the WOI Awards, recognizing outstanding women for their leadership and contributions to the industry.

About Tanya Ragan:
Tanya Ragan, a determined dealmaker, inspires with messages of entrepreneurship and empowerment. Her magnetic personality, fashion sense, and numerous awards, including recognition by Bisnow's Women Leading Real Estate and ranking among The Business Journals' Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Influencers, have earned her acclaim in the industry.

