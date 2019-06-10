Real Estate Developer Tom Maoli's City of Burlington Dream project featured in NJBIZ Magazine

Maoli said "As soon as I walked this site I saw the vision and the dream developed in my head. Build it and they will come."

Mr. Maoli originally planned to repurpose the historic site and create a center for environmental research, education and scientific development, however with the addition of the McNeal Mansion there is an expansion that will allow for a hotel and indoor waterpark. There will be a family friendly cultural epicenter which will include residential housing, a riverwalk with a convention center, a farmers market, restaurants, coffee shops and brew pubs all on the breathtaking Delaware River. Presently ROI Investments is working with Architecture Firm ADCI who has developed 11 waterparks nationwide.

The city of Burlington, steeped in U.S. history, is New Jersey's first capital on the Delaware River that has been known for its manufacturing and historic landmarks. The streets where famous men of the past such as Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant walked is a part of the gentrification. As you drive through the city of Burlington, you feel the energy of change happening to New Jersey's newest residential hotspot. The city of Burlington has already begun its transformation. Lyceum Hall Center for the Arts is opening up for Summer programs, and the riverfront concerts are being set to begin. New Jersey River Line, the light-rail that runs through the city, is taking passengers to Philadelphia and Trenton.

About Tom Maoli: Mr. Maoli is the President and CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars, LLC a luxury dealership group based in New Jersey and New York. These dealerships include: Lexus of Route 10, Maserati of Morris County, Alfa Romeo of Morris County, BMW of Springfield, as well as Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge. In addition to his growing automotive empire; Tom is the president and CEO of Real Estate Opportunity Investments, LLC, a residential and commercial real estate development and investment company, along with being founder and CEO of Joe Zone coffee company. Tom also hosts the "Go Big or Go Home" radio show every other Sunday at 10 AM on iHeartRadio. Listeners may reach him via email him through his website at http://tommaoli.net.

