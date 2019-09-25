Real Estate Developer Viewpoint Collection Launches with an Extensive Portfolio of Luxury Homes in Los Angeles

The company's 20-property collection includes the iconic Owlwood Estate , and most recently completed CarlaHouse from acclaimed Los Angeles architect, Noah Walker, who's best-known for creating the Beverly Hills "Upside Down House."

"Viewpoint Collection works with renowned architects and interior designers to deliver some of the highest quality properties on the market," said Desiree Carson, Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to sharing our portfolio, which will offer unparalleled experiences in one of the most competitive real estate cities in the world."

Located in Holmby Hills, Owlwood Estate is a rare investment, offering prospective buyers a chance to own an exclusive piece of Los Angeles history for $115 million. It's a one-of-a-kind legacy estate unique for its history, in which its former years have been graced by the presence of Sonny and Cher, Tony Curtis, Marilyn Monroe, and more. It's also the only opportunity for buyers to acquire 10 flat acres of land on three contiguous lots.

Equally unique, the 20,000 square-foot CarlaHouse is now available for $46 million. The stylish and contemporary CarlaHouse is the only opportunity to own a three-story house in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Trousdale Estates. The home features upscale design from Los Angeles design maven Mary Ta and her design team at MASS Beverly.

Additional completed Viewpoint Collection properties include 9127 Thrasher, 25211 Jim Bridger and 25210 Jim Bridger. The remainder of the homes in the portfolio are slated for completion during 2020, starting with the 1471 Forest Knoll, 24055 Hidden Ridge Road and 1357 Laurel Way properties.

