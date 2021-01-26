Real Estate Disruptor Homie Launches Brokerage In Boise

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homie , a disruptive real estate company changing the way homes are bought and sold, today announced the launch of their brokerage services in the Boise Metro region. Homie is the #1 listing brokerage office in the state of Utah and has offices in Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado, with plans to grow across the nation.

Homie is a different breed of real estate company, founded on the belief that the use of modern technology, coupled with the expertise of dedicated, local agents is the way of the future. The company saves clients thousands on their real estate transactions while simplifying the process.

Homie does not charge a percentage-based commission. Instead, it offers sellers a $2,500 flat fee, regardless of the home's sale price, to market and sell a home. Homie sellers receive professional photography, signage, lockboxes, and their home is listed on the MLS. Traditional agents charge up to 6%, and home-buying tech companies and iBuyers charge up to 14% of the price of the home. For buyers, Homie offers up to $2,500 toward closing costs, new furniture, or a home improvement project.

"Home values in Boise keep increasing, making it one of the hottest real estate markets in the country," said Max Coursey, head of real estate for Homie in Boise. "Homie simplifies real estate with a one-stop-shop for our clients, making buying and selling a home easier, more affordable and accessible for everyone. The best part is that Homie puts thousands of dollars back in our clients' pockets."

Homie offers consumers a full suite of real estate services and easy access to mortgage, title, and insurance services creating a streamlined, use-what-you-need experience without traditional commissions and broker fees. The company, which launched in 2015, has already saved consumers $85 million in real estate commissions and helped clients buy and sell over $3 billion in homes.

"Idaho has a special place in my heart, so I'm so excited we can help people in Boise hold onto more of their hard-earned equity," said Johnny Hanna, CEO of Homie. "The traditional real estate model includes hidden commissions and high fees. Instead of the typical 6% commission – which equates to approximately $27,000 paid to agents based on the average home sold in Boise - we offer a flat fee of $2,500 for all home sales, putting an average savings of $10,000 back into the pocket of the seller. This is the way real estate should be."

Homie will initially provide real estate services in the Boise Metro region including Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Boise, Payette, and Camas counties.

Homie is a real estate company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. The company simplified an outdated and overcomplicated process through a combination of technology and expert, full-service agent support. Homie operates in five states, is the #1 listing brokerage office in Utah, and is growing in Arizona, Nevada, Denver, and now Boise. With real estate, home loans, closing services, and insurance, the Homie Tech family is making every aspect of buying and selling a home simple, affordable, and enjoyable. Finally, the way real estate should be. To learn more, visit: www.homie.com/idaho .

