Real Estate Education and Mentoring Firm, Equity Academy, LLC, Rebrands to Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC

HOUSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Academy, LLC is excited to announce its official rebranding to Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC. This change reflects the company's evolving mission to not only educate but also transform the lives of property owners, residents, and the surrounding community.

Founded and led by CEO Trey Stone, the company is dedicated to sharing its extensive knowledge of real estate investments, particularly in single-family rental properties and apartments. The rebranding highlights the company's commitment to providing education, mentoring, and investment opportunities, empowering qualified accredited investors to invest in apartments and transform communities and financial futures.

"Our new brand embodies our commitment to providing end-to-end service: leading through education, fostering a supportive community for all members regardless of where they are in their real estate journey, and delivering exclusive investment opportunities for accredited investors. We are excited to help more families work to achieve financial stability for generations to come," said Mindy Price, COO.

Impact on Communities

Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC takes pride in turning neglected properties into pleasant places for residents to live. This transformation significantly improves the quality of life for residents while positively impacting surrounding businesses. By revitalizing these properties, the company creates a ripple effect, enhancing neighborhood stability and fostering economic growth.

"This transformation is huge for residents and is a benefit for our investors and us, as we know we are making a big difference in many areas," added Mindy Price. "We are committed to a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

Go-To Real Estate Education and Mentoring Group

Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC is a go-to education and mentoring group for achieving generational wealth, financial independence, and accelerating retirement. We offer comprehensive education and mentorship to help navigate investment journeys, whether a seasoned investor or just starting out. Our support covers both active and passive investment options, ensuring the guidance, support, and experience needed to succeed. Our transformational approach fosters a thriving community dedicated to building a prosperous future together.

Equity Academy, LLC, now Transformational Real Estate Investing, LLC is a premier real estate investor education and mentoring group. Membership provides access to comprehensive online and in-person classes, covering all aspects of rental real estate.

