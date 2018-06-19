Real Estate Executive Carole Bloom Launches Full-Service New Development Marketing Firm - Bloomstone Group

"I am very excited to formally launch Bloomstone Group, an endeavour that my team and I have dedicated ourselves to over the last several months," said Bloom. "After years of learning the ins and outs of the industry, and bringing my own unique strategy and perspective to each project, I knew that now is the time to start something of my own."

In the last 25 years, Bloom has sold and leased over $2 billion in residential properties in addition to directing the leasing of over 30,000 rental units in New York City. A leader and trailblazer in the real estate industry, she has also held senior positions at esteemed firms such as Related, Gotham Organization, and Manhattan Skyline. Bloom consistently strives to deliver results that go above and beyond for all of her clients. Most recently, Bloom worked with the luxury rental building Henry Hall in Hudson Yards, which achieved over 90% leased in less than ten months, and the Watermark building in Long Island City, which achieved 95% leased in less than eight months.

"Carole Bloom has an unmatched passion and a 'get it done' attitude that every firm needs," said Michael Fascitelli, Co-Founder of the development firm, Imperial Companies. "I can say with confidence that she is one of the most dedicated and driven professionals out there."

Bloomstone Group assists residential condominium properties sell-out at a higher price-per-square-foot, in faster timeframes, and optimizes outcomes throughout the life-cycle of residential rental properties. The firm has cultivated relationships with the biggest names in real estate to work on high-profile properties, including the Riverwalk Court, the Apthorp, Love Lane Mews and The Corner.

"Working with Carole on some of New York City's most exciting projects including Henry Hall and The Apthorp, I've seen first-hand how her energy, abilities, and dedication can lead to exceptional success," said Eric Birnbaum Co-Founder of Imperial Companies.

Bloomstone Group services include pre-development sales, design consultation, repositioning for value add, residential leasing, development, repositioning for value add, and repositioning of existing rental properties, among others. For more information visit bloomstonegroup.com

About Carole Bloom:

Carole is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of New York, broker of record for many projects, and maintains excellent working relationships with leading Manhattan brokerages. She began her real estate career at the Related Companies in 1992, where she held senior positions in both the Rentals and Sales Divisions. Carole is a member of The Real Estate Board of New York and AIPAC Real Estate.

