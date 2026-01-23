Real Estate Expert Joyce Nunes Shares Why Coastal Real Estate Expertise Begins With Local Knowledge in HelloNation

LELAND, N.C. , Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes coastal real estate different from inland homebuying? According to Joyce Nunes of Intracoastal Realty, buyers near the Intracoastal Waterway must navigate more than just price and square footage. In HelloNation , Nunes outlines how environmental factors, floodplain regulations, and permitting complexities make local real estate broker knowledge indispensable in southeastern North Carolina.

Joyce Nunes, Owner of Intracoastal Realty

Homes near marshes, estuaries, and tidal inlets often require elevation certificates and specialized insurance, and may be subject to dock permitting and erosion setback rules. These factors are rarely top of mind for buyers from outside the region, yet they can have major implications for ownership costs and construction feasibility. Local real estate professionals familiar with Leland waterfront homes and regional development patterns can prevent costly delays by anticipating these requirements early.

In the article, Nunes emphasizes the value of working with professionals who have strong networks with surveyors, lenders, insurers, and builders who specialize in flood zone property guidance. This network can help buyers distinguish between listings that look appealing and those that perform well over time—structurally and financially.

Why Coastal Real Estate Requires More Than Market Knowledge underscores that in Leland and neighboring communities, coastal real estate expertise means knowing more than market trends. It means understanding the land, the legislation, and the long-term responsibilities that come with waterfront living.

