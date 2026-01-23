Real Estate Expert Joyce Nunes Shares Why Coastal Real Estate Expertise Begins With Local Knowledge in HelloNation

News provided by

HelloNation

Jan 23, 2026, 13:31 ET

LELAND, N.C. , Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes coastal real estate different from inland homebuying? According to Joyce Nunes of Intracoastal Realty, buyers near the Intracoastal Waterway must navigate more than just price and square footage. In HelloNation, Nunes outlines how environmental factors, floodplain regulations, and permitting complexities make local real estate broker knowledge indispensable in southeastern North Carolina.

Continue Reading
Joyce Nunes, Owner of Intracoastal Realty
Joyce Nunes, Owner of Intracoastal Realty

Homes near marshes, estuaries, and tidal inlets often require elevation certificates and specialized insurance, and may be subject to dock permitting and erosion setback rules. These factors are rarely top of mind for buyers from outside the region, yet they can have major implications for ownership costs and construction feasibility. Local real estate professionals familiar with Leland waterfront homes and regional development patterns can prevent costly delays by anticipating these requirements early.

In the article, Nunes emphasizes the value of working with professionals who have strong networks with surveyors, lenders, insurers, and builders who specialize in flood zone property guidance. This network can help buyers distinguish between listings that look appealing and those that perform well over time—structurally and financially.

Why Coastal Real Estate Requires More Than Market Knowledge underscores that in Leland and neighboring communities, coastal real estate expertise means knowing more than market trends. It means understanding the land, the legislation, and the long-term responsibilities that come with waterfront living.

About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Radiology Expert Kenneth C. Andrews Shares Expertise on Doppler Ultrasound and Vascular Imaging in HelloNation

Radiology Expert Kenneth C. Andrews Shares Expertise on Doppler Ultrasound and Vascular Imaging in HelloNation

What is a Doppler ultrasound, and how does it differ from a standard ultrasound exam? In a featured article in HelloNation, Kenneth C. Andrews of K & ...
In HelloNation, Personal Injury Lawyer Celeste & Selina Padilla Share Insights on What to Do After a Car Accident in McAllen

In HelloNation, Personal Injury Lawyer Celeste & Selina Padilla Share Insights on What to Do After a Car Accident in McAllen

What should someone do immediately after a car accident in McAllen? Celeste and Selina Padilla of Padilla Law Firm, PLLC address this question in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics