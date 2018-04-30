Real Estate Expert Nick Vertucci Releases His First Book “Seven Figure Decision” on Amazon

"Seven Figure Decision: Having the Balls To Succeed" is available for purchase on Amazon Kindle and paperback on Amazon.

"After losing everything in my computer technology business and then entering the real estate industry where I made a lot of mistakes, I went through a tough depression," said Vertucci. "But I entered the real estate training circuit, found a mentor and learned how to alter my mindset. Once I built a strong mental foundation and paired it with a financial vehicle (my real estate investing business), my life and business turned around. My hope is that this book serves as a helpful guide for those experiencing hardship with their business."

Published by Lioncrest Publishing, "Seven Figure Decision" outlines in 350 pages the fundamental steps that form the foundation of Vertucci's life-changing philosophy that enabled him to find financial freedom and build a stronger and more sustainable business.

"Everyone loves a rags-to-riches story. But you know what's even better? A rags-to-riches, back-to-rags, and back-to-riches-again story," said Kevin Harrington in his endorsement. "Nick Vertucci started with no money or education and made a fortune in the tech industry. Then he lost it all. But like a true entrepreneur, he started over, fought his way back, and made another fortune. If you dream of being a millionaire, listen to someone who's done it … twice."

After becoming a student in the real estate training circuit, Vertucci spent 10 years learning the ropes of the industry. He now serves as the founder & CEO of Nick Vertucci Real Estate Academy (NVREA), one of the most sought-after educational programs equipping students across the nation with the tools and expertise to flourish in real estate investing.

About Nick Vertucci

Nick Vertucci is an expert real estate investor and founder & CEO of The Nick Vertucci Companies in Irvine, California. After building his own successful real estate business, Nick founded the Nick Vertucci Real Estate Academy (NVREA), that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools and education necessary to be lucrative real estate investors. With extensive knowledge and expertise in property investment, Nick helped develop a professionally managed, "Turn-Key" investment system to assist other investors in purchasing, rehabbing and renting bank-owned properties. Find NVREA on Facebook, and for more on Nick's other real estate projects, visit his CrunchBase page.

