Real Estate Expert Phil Frye of Newark Shares Home Preparation Insights for HelloNation

NEWARK, Ohio, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps should sellers take before listing a home to make sure it attracts serious buyers and strong offers? A HelloNation article, "Are You Ready to List? Try This Home Prep Checklist", provides clear answers through practical, real-world advice from Real Estate Expert Phil Frye of Century 21 Phil Frye Real Estate in Newark, Ohio.

The article explains that home preparation begins long before the first showing or online listing. Phil Frye emphasizes that sellers who approach the process strategically can gain a valuable edge in the market. From decluttering to enhancing curb appeal, these home preparation steps can help sellers present a property in its best light.

The first recommendation is simple yet powerful: conduct a "fresh eyes" walk-through. This means walking through your home as if seeing it for the first time. Phil Frye notes that sellers are often surprised by small details they've stopped noticing, such as scuffed trim or worn entry rugs. Addressing these quick fixes can immediately improve first impressions, an essential element in listing a home.

Decluttering follows as one of the most effective parts of home preparation. Removing excess items, family photos, and decorations helps potential buyers imagine their own lives in the space. Phil Frye points out that decluttering not only makes rooms appear larger and brighter but also simplifies the eventual moving process. A minimalist layout conveys calm and order, qualities that buyers naturally connect with well-cared-for homes.

Light and color also play a central role in creating welcoming interiors. According to the HelloNation article, neutral paint tones and bright, warm lighting transform rooms without major renovation. Opening blinds, cleaning windows, and maximizing natural light enhance both photos and in-person tours. Frye emphasizes that when listing a home, even small adjustments to lighting can make it appear newer and more inviting.

Odor management is another overlooked yet vital aspect of home preparation. The article explains that scents can shape emotional responses during a showing. Instead of masking odors with heavy air fresheners, sellers should focus on cleanliness and ventilation. Phil Frye recommends neutral scents, such as fresh linen or light citrus, which convey cleanliness and create a positive sensory experience.

Inexpensive home upgrades also make a measurable difference. Replacing cabinet handles, updating light fixtures, or installing new switch plates are small investments that modernize a property. Phil Frye notes that these touches demonstrate ongoing maintenance, signaling to buyers that a home has been well cared for. In bathrooms and kitchens, simple updates like fresh towels or organized countertops further reinforce this perception.

Curb appeal, often underestimated, can determine whether buyers choose to tour a home at all. The HelloNation article advises trimming shrubs, mowing the lawn, and refreshing the front door with paint or polish. A neat yard and tidy walkway establish trust and convey pride of ownership before a buyer even steps inside. Frye highlights that when listing a home, these exterior touches often influence both initial impressions and final offers.

Staging comes next as a cost-effective way to enhance presentation. Phil Frye explains that staging does not require expensive furniture or décor. A few thoughtful accents—such as fresh flowers, coordinated pillows, or clean throws—can make a space feel both comfortable and aspirational. The article stresses that successful staging focuses less on style and more on allowing buyers to envision themselves in the home.

The process of home preparation may seem time-consuming, but as the HelloNation article describes, even one focused weekend can yield impressive results. Setting aside dedicated time to tackle small improvements boosts seller confidence. That confidence, Frye explains, carries through in showings, where a well-prepared home helps buyers feel at ease and more motivated to make an offer.

Phil Frye also underscores how home preparation affects listing photos, which are often the first interaction buyers have with a property. Clean, bright, and uncluttered spaces photograph better, stand out online, and draw more inquiries. In today's competitive market, these details can shorten the time on the market and improve final sale prices.

Ultimately, Frye's message in the HelloNation article is that sellers control more than they realize. While pricing and marketing are critical, presentation begins with preparation. A few days of effort can produce significant returns, both financially and emotionally. A clean, well-lit, and inviting home not only appeals to buyers but also gives sellers peace of mind knowing they have done everything possible to present their property at its best.

"Are You Ready to List? Try This Home Prep Checklist" features insights from Phil Frye, Real Estate Expert of Newark, Ohio, in HelloNation.

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