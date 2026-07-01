Real Estate Expert Teresa Liepman Explains Mortgage Pre-Approval for a Smoother Home Buying Process in HelloNation

TEXARKANA, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the smartest way to make buying a home less stressful? According to HelloNation, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Infinity expert Teresa Liepman advises that securing a mortgage pre-approval before starting a home search is one of the most important steps. Pre-approval helps buyers understand their true budget, makes their offers more competitive, and creates a smoother path toward closing on a family home.

Teresa Liepman, Real Estate Agent Speed Speed

Buying a home is a major financial step, and the real estate markets can feel challenging for both new and experienced buyers. Between interest rates, mortgage balance considerations, and buyer demand, many factors can affect the outcome. A pre-approval letter from a lender allows buyers to focus on homes that match their finances and gives sellers greater confidence that an offer will lead to a closed sale.

The pre-approval process involves a thorough financial review. Lenders analyze income, assets, debts, and credit history to determine how much a buyer may qualify to borrow. A key factor is the debt-to-income ratio, which compares monthly debt payments to income. Lenders also check for stability by reviewing tax returns, pay stubs, and bank statements. This process results in a pre-approval letter outlining a likely loan amount and helping guide the search for a home for sale.

For buyers, pre-approval prevents wasted time and disappointment. Without clear numbers, it is easy to tour open houses or view a property that later turns out to be out of reach. By setting boundaries in advance, a pre-approval letter creates realistic expectations and ensures that potential buyers spend their energy on homes they can actually afford. In a competitive market, this preparation is good news because it strengthens an offer and increases the chances of success.

Sellers also benefit from working with pre-approved buyers. A homeowner preparing to sell a house often considers multiple offers. A pre-approved offer stands out because it reduces the risk of financing falling through. From the seller's perspective, this can shorten the time it takes to sell your home, reduce stress, and create more certainty in the transaction.

Another advantage of pre-approval is that it accounts for more than just the asking price of a home. Lenders calculate costs such as property taxes, insurance, and, in some cases, association fees. These additional expenses are folded into projected monthly payments. This ensures that buyers have a full understanding of costs before committing to a property.

Different loan programs also affect what a buyer qualifies for. Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans for veterans, and USDA loans for rural properties all have unique requirements. During pre-approval, the lender explains these options to help determine the best fit. Choosing the right program can make a meaningful difference in affordability and can help families move forward with confidence.

It is important to remember that pre-approval letters are temporary. Most expire within 60 to 90 days. If the home search takes longer, buyers may need to update documents such as pay stubs or bank statements to keep their letter current. Avoiding new debt or major financial changes is important during this period. Financing a car, opening new credit, or switching jobs could impact pre-approval status and even lower the approved loan amount.

Stability is key while searching for a family home. Lenders want reassurance that buyers can manage consistent monthly payments, and major financial shifts can raise concerns. Even a small change in employment can necessitate a new review. By keeping finances steady, buyers protect their position and maintain the strength of their pre-approval letter.

Pre-approval also supports long-term financial health. Buyers who secure financing early are better able to understand how mortgage balances, interest rates, and home equity loans might fit into their financial plans in the years ahead. This knowledge helps them not only purchase a home but also prepare for future home improvements, selling a home later, or building equity over time.

When comparing properties, buyers often look at the median sales price in their area year over year. Pre-approval allows them to match those figures against their own approved range. Whether touring a property with great curb appeal or considering a house that may need updates, buyers gain peace of mind knowing exactly what they can offer.

Mortgage pre-approval provides more than just financial numbers. It gives buyers credibility, strengthens their offer, and helps avoid surprises in the transaction. With clear guidance on loan types, monthly payments, and eligibility, pre-approval sets the stage for a smoother and more confident path to homeownership.

Get pre-approved for a mortgage to make the buying process smoother. This is according to Teresa Liepman of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Infinity in Texarkana, Texas, who shares her insight in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation