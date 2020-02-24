Real Estate Firm New York Residence, Inc. Visits New Orleans

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Residence, Inc., a world-renowned real estate brokerage firm, is pleased to announce that Mr. Richard Pino, Chief Financial Officer and Associate Broker, will be traveling to New Orleans from February 26th through March 1, 2020 to meet with customers.

For more than a decade, New York Residence has been traveling the globe to introduce international buyers to, and educate them about, the advantages of purchasing in one of the strongest and safest real estate markets, New York City. We have successfully found second homes, commercial property, and investment properties for many of these clients.

Real Estate Brokerage Is Still A Relationship Business™. Real estate professionals need to be willing to travel to meet with customers at their request. Customers can easily find information by surfing many third-party real estate websites, but in-person and phone communication is still the most important interaction to educate customers about potential real estate acquisitions, Richard stated.

New York Residence was ranked within the top five of Manhattan Boutique Firms in the years 2014 through 2016. In addition, New York Residence was ranked number 20 in closed transactions amongst all firm sizes. In 2018, New York Residence was ranked number 22 in listing dollar volume amongst all firm sizes.

New York Residence is a real estate brokerage firm that was formed in February 2005, and specializes in advisory services, residential, commercial, and investment property brokerage sales and rentals for the international and domestic markets. It maintains three offices in New York, with international offices located in Hong Kong, Seoul, and Singapore. New York Residence' corporate headquarters is located at 1501 Broadway, 26th floor, in the iconic Paramount Building in the heart of Times Square.

Private appointments may be arranged in advance by sending an email to Mr. Pino at rpino@nyr.com.

Media Contact:

Richard Pino

Chief Financial Officer / Associate Broker

New York Residence

O-212-360-7000 x125

M-917-209-7862

rpino@nyr.com

SOURCE New York Residence, Inc.