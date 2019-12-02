Real Estate Firms KIRCO and Seavest Announce Formation of SK Medical Management Now Serving the Healthcare Industry

TROY, Mich., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the nation's most prestigious real estate firms, KIRCO Management Services and Seavest Healthcare Properties, recently partnered to form SK Medical Management – a full-service property management firm aimed at delivering outstanding management services for healthcare properties throughout the United States.

SK Medical Management currently manages four buildings in Michigan, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, with three more healthcare properties – medical office buildings that are complimented by fully licensed small-format hospitals, open 24/7 with an emergency department, a 10-bed inpatient unit, and diagnostic and lab services – currently being added in the Pittsburgh, Pa. market area.

"In partnering with Seavest, SK Medical Management brings a combined 65 years of experience and a shared mission of providing superior management services to clients and tenants in the healthcare industry," said David Hales, executive vice president, Asset and Property Management for KIRCO. "We understand the unique needs and regulatory requirements of healthcare assets and we are committed to delivering best-in-class experience to owners, tenants and patrons."

KIRCO Management Services is a nationally accredited company and regional industry leader in the area of asset and property management. With a strong background in the management of Class A medical office properties, the company currently has over of 5 million-square-feet of real estate under management. Seavest Healthcare Properties has been a sector-specific investor for over 30 years with a focus on medical office buildings, outpatient facilities and specialized treatment centers that are strategic to hospitals.

Using their combined knowledge, leadership and experience to address the specific needs of physicians and healthcare systems, the SK Medical Management Property Management Team works diligently for its owned and managed properties to control costs, promote efficient operations and maximize occupancy. The company is also committed to delivering exceptional service, which includes a meticulous focus on regulatory compliance.

SK Medical Management (www.skmedicalmanagement.com) currently serves healthcare clients including: Henry Ford Health System; Care New England Health System; University of Pennsylvania Health System; William Beaumont Health System; Allegheny Health Network; and Emerus.

About Seavest

Founded in 1981, the Seavest Investment Group is an investment management firm specializing in venture capital and real estate. Seavest leverages a broad network of relationships built over three decades of investing to develop successful strategies for its investors. An SEC-registered investment advisor, the Firm invests in industries undergoing transformation to create long-term value for its investors, generate positive human impact and benefit society as a whole.

Seavest Healthcare Properties LLC is a real estate investment manager focused on the medical office and outpatient facility sector. The firm acquires existing properties, joint ventures with established developers to build new properties, and asset manages medical office buildings, outpatient facilities and similar healthcare real estate assets. A pioneer in this sector, Seavest made its first healthcare real estate investment in the mid-1980s. Today, the firm has a significant portfolio of medical office and outpatient properties located throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.SeavestHCP.com or call (914) 683-8474.

About KIRCO

KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate investment, development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and facility management organization. Having planned and developed over 30 million square feet, KIRCO is a major developer of build-to-suit own or lease properties coast to coast. Because of KIRCO's vertical integration, with development, construction, and facility management under one roof, all facets work seamlessly as one extraordinary unit to bring out the best in every project. Founded in 1974, KIRCO is third-generation family owned and operated, and has expertise in the corporate services (office, industrial, R&D), retail, senior living and healthcare sectors. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. with a presence in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida, as well as project experience spanning 13 states. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

