Real estate from 12 states to sell in two-day auction

The auction will begin at 2 p.m. each of the two days, with live bidding at the Mansour Conference Center in Marietta and remote bidding via Internet by prior arrangement. Remote bidders will be able to see and hear the bidding and converse with a bid assistant, competing in real time with on-site bidders.

Included in the auction are properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

"This is one of our Multi-Seller auctions, so we have a number of different sellers – investment funds, financial institutions, individual investors and individuals – offering real estate during these two days. Most folks will want to focus on the properties in areas where they live or run a business, and they can either come to Atlanta or bid remotely. But we do emphasize that people need to look at any property on which they plan to bid," said John Dixon, president of the auction company.

"We have a number of investment homes, home sites on lakes and golf courses, and some commercial buildings, especially in Georgia. For example, there's an office building in Valdosta, a service station in Adrian, and an industrial warehouse in Cairo," he said.

Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.johndixon.com or call 800-479-1763.

John Dixon & Associates, based in Marietta, Georgia, also has offices in Tallahassee, Clayton, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

