Real Estate Icon Ken Klein of QKapital Group Launches New Commercial Division on 20th Anniversary of Entrepreneurship

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Klein of QKapital Group is celebrating a landmark 20th anniversary as a successful and iconic leader in the real estate market in Florida. At the height of his career, he is now launching a new commercial real estate division with Berk Ocal. As a reflection of the real estate boom in the southern state, the focus on larger commercial projects will serve foreign national commercial investors and developers investing in American properties.

The company owned by QKapital partners Mauricio Ordonez, Gaston Schneider and David Hassan is a top business to lend to foreign national buyers to buy in America. Klein is now being honored for his legacy in the industry and work with the company.

"It's been 20 years in business and finance. And in that period of time, I had the opportunity of meeting a lot of interesting people and helping them capture their dreams in developing in the real estate arena," reflects Klein.

QKapital ranks among the top lending companies in Florida because of the dedication it has made to the business. With a network of more than 30 American and international banks, the future only paves a way for prosperous growth.

The businessman has a deep understanding of the power of international commercial real estate investments and what is destined to stand out in future markets. Klein has many creative ideas when it comes to business and how to have meetings with other potential dealmakers. He and his partners at QKapital, work together harmoniously at the mortgage lender firm in Florida.

QKapital has captured over $400 million in residential and commercial loans combined in the past year alone. Their expansion in the recent quarter is impressive with closing over $3 billion with over 1,900 global loans that include financing with Latin America, Asia, Europe, and North America.

What differentiates Klein and his company from other mortgage companies is that we care about the client. The boutique company is transparent throughout the entire process. They do work with traditional mortgages and banks like Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, but they also have other options. They can qualify the client from different angles and different avenues. That together helps them approve the loan with a dedicated team that works 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Currently, Klein has several exciting financing deals that are bringing high-end projects to the Miami area. Lucrative projects include the Serena Hotel Aventura, which is a new state-of-the-art, mixed-use project featuring retail and office spaces. He is also helping launch the groundbreaking Michael Krymchantowski Wynwood luxury hotel project, which the media has enthusiastically been discussing in headline news. And, this is just the beginning of more great things to happen.

As the businessman explains on his anniversary the grand hope that this grand growth will continue is on target. The evolution of finance has changed. It used to be that you had to go to one bank and get money in one way, and now a lot more involved and more possible ways to make dreams come true.

"There is no set format anymore," It's just amazing how many people out there are looking for money. The mortgage broker can give the individual choices when the bank will only take you down one road. Being a mortgage broker has become a hot profession and they can source various forms of money for the borrower to make key decisions."

