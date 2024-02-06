Real Estate Industry Leader Wendy Forsythe Appointed President at Chirag Shah Coaching to Scale Offerings for Top Agents

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy Forsythe, an experienced operations executive who was most recently regional president for California and Hawaii at Compass and former chief strategy officer at Fathom Holdings, has joined Chirag Shah Coaching as president.

The move comes amid remarkable turbulence in the industry, as long-standing practices regarding commissions are questioned by consumers, governmental entities and even agents themselves.

The business of real estate is changing around our best players, and we need to be there for them. Post this

"I've spent 25 years building brand-name brokerages through strategy and proven systems," Forsythe says. "But today, the agents that I built those brokerages with need direct help to reframe their business for what's next. That's why I'm joining Chirag Shah Coaching. The business of real estate is changing around our best players, and we need to be there for them."

Forsythe and Chirag Shah, CEO and founder of Chirag Shah Coaching, make a formidable pair. Shah is a nationally known speaker, coach and the co-author of the Pitching Compass program with Robert Reffkin, CEO and founder of Compass.

Shah has spent more than 15,000 hours training agents and has built a uniquely powerful business that creates measurable results for its clients because it relies on practical, real-world techniques that are proven in the field. Chirag Shah Coaching counts more than 3,000 of Compass's top-producing agents as clients, who can access live coaching, in-person events and a private member portal with more than 1,700 scripts, tools, dialogues, videos and templates authored by Shah.

Shah says he built his business on what works, first and foremost.

"That is exactly why I am so proud to welcome Wendy as president of Chirag Shah Coaching. She's been successful at every level in this business, whether that's as an agent, or a local broker or as a regional president for Compass," Shah says. "No matter what role Wendy was in, she has always had every agent's back. That's because she knows that's where this business originates, lives, thrives … or dies. And that's exactly why and where our vision meets."

"The most important part of my job is to support CSC clients through this crazy transformation in our business," Forsythe explains. "We're here to show our clients how to thrive and leverage their skills no matter how things shake out. These are outstanding business people. We're here to help them be extraordinary."

Shah says Forsythe's rare combination of strategic vision, innate creativity and operational expertise will enable him to focus on the vision of Chirag Shah Coaching. Forsythe will scale the company's most important and large-scale strategic initiatives and agent-facing programs.

"Wendy will help us unlock our promise to help more agents," Shah says. "Agents don't have time to waste, and neither do we. Wendy and I will help them get ahead of the changes in the business, so they can outwit, out-produce and outlast anyone who wants to remove them from one of the most important transactions most people will ever make."

Forsythe agrees with Shah.

"Our clients will thrive because they'll have all the tools and skills they need to handle whatever happens," Forsythe concludes. "They'll be more valuable than ever in this new paradigm. That's what I'm excited about, and that's why I joined Chirag Shah Coaching."

