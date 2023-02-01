REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY LEADERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY CELEBRATE THE POWER OF SOCIAL IMPACT TO BUILD STRONGER COMMUNITIES

With Looming Economic Uncertainty, Executive Leadership in Real Estate Recalibrate to Prioritize Social Impact

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Observer, the premier media and information services company that informs and connects commercial real estate leaders, announced the launch of its CRE IMPACT Initiative, a multi-platform content series dedicated to creating and advancing the national agenda on the importance of social impact to build stronger and more sustainable communities – for all. The series is being launched in partnership with RXR, one of New York's largest residential and commercial property owners with a growing national platform. Throughout the series, firms will have the opportunity to tell their social impact story before a national audience.

"This is timely, mission-critical content for New York City and the quality of life issues that remain key priorities for cities across the nation," said Max Gross, Editor-in-Chief, Commercial Observer. "ESG and corporate responsibility are often the first items to be cut from budgets during a receding market. Today's industry conditions demand greater opportunities for diverse talent, social impact, and innovative solutions for combating the climate crisis."

The 2023 CRE IMPACT Series will be built around a calendar of core issues, including Black History Month, Women's History Month, Pride, Earth Day, and Climate Week. Commercial Observer's newly created initiative is designed to create a clear path for change. It will be made in partnership with the Real Estate Executives Council (REEC), Project Destined, and Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) New York, uniting leading trade associations, corporations, and real estate industry leaders.

At a time when many believe market conditions will become more challenging, the CRE IMPACT Series will consist of editorial coverage, case studies examining data-proven business models, candid conversations with top business executives, video interviews with influential leaders and community advocates, op-eds, and profiles of trailblazing executives leading the charge for DEI and climate action.

"We're living in an age of increasing interconnectivity, and our collective efforts can lead to real, long-lasting business and societal improvements," stated Commercial Observer CEO James R Freiman. "Smart business goes above and beyond securing the biggest deals and developments. There has been a shift and call to action for companies to stamp their social imprint in the world, and at Commercial Observer, we have a powerful platform to achieve this in the real estate industry."

LEADING CRE OWNER & INVESTMENT FIRM, RXR, JOINS IMPACT SERIES AS A FOUNDING PARTNER

RXR, a leading real estate owner and investment firm committed to building socially, economically, and environmentally responsible communities, is joining Commercial Observer's IMPACT Series as a Founding Partner.

"The success of the real estate industry is directly tied to the success of the communities where we operate. And few industries play as big of a role in building stronger communities – from places of work to where people call home – than real estate," said Scott Rechler, CEO & Chairman, RXR. "At RXR, we're proud to join the Commercial Observer's IMPACT Series and to share our experience in creating stronger and more sustainable communities within our company and throughout our portfolio."

"We're thrilled to have such a committed and future-looking partner as RXR to launch the series," stated Robyn Reiss, Executive Director, Commercial Observer. "RXR has been a steadfast champion of advancing DEI, ESG, and climate action initiatives in real estate. They are at the forefront of leading the real estate evolution, and they're bringing the communities they serve with them. Their insights and perspective will be invaluable to our readers and viewers."

For opportunities to tell your Social Impact story and participate in the Commercial Observer's National IMPACT Series, please contact [email protected], or visit the IMPACT Series website at https://commercialobserver.com/impact/.

