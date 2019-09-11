Real Estate Industry Legend Brian Buffini Presents Bold Predictions for 2020 Real Estate Market

"I've been in this business for 33 years, and the only constant I've observed in real estate is the change in market trends," says Buffini. "This broadcast is meant to help agents navigate these shifts so they can better serve their clients and handle anything the 2020 real estate market throws their way."

Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Each year, chairman Brian Buffini reveals his top predictions for the national market and the real estate industry as a whole in a broadcast aired exclusively online. His track record has been remarkable; among other events, he predicted the Great Recession, the impending automation of the industry, and the inventory shortage. If you are involved in the real estate industry, this broadcast is a must-watch. Sign up to claim your digital seat at https://buffiniandcompany.com/boldpredictions2020.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching and training programs have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com or call 800-945-3485.

