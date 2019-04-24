Real Estate Industry Legend, Brian Buffini, Presents Bold Predictions: Mid-Year Update 2019

Using the most up-to-date research, Brian is reviewing the current state of the industry, and making a few predictions on where it will go by the end of year. He is also sharing strategies to help real estate agents future-proof their businesses against disruptors and handle anything that comes their way.

"At Buffini & Company, we have an entire team dedicated to breaking down industry research so agents get the knowledge needed to master their craft," Brian said. "The mid-year update will give insight on shifts in the real estate market and give folks in the industry a first-hand look at what the remainder of 2019 has in store."

Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Each year, chairman Brian Buffini reveals his top predictions for the national market and the real estate industry as a whole. His track record has been remarkable; among other events, he predicted the Great Recession, the impending automation of the industry and the inventory shortage. If you are involved in the real estate industry, this mid-year update broadcast is a must-watch. Sign up to claim your digital seat at buffiniandcompany.com/boldupdate2019.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching and training programs have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life.

For further information: buffiniandcompany.com or 1-800-945-3485.

