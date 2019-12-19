Real Estate Industry Transitions to High Tech With Launch of Padx.com

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From Zillow to RedFin, OpenDoor, and Reali, many have tried to marry the real estate industry with tech. Still, none have quite hit upon something that disrupts the emotion-filled and age-old process of buying a home, until the emergence of Padx.com. This month, the new streamlined Padx.com mobile app provides buyers the ability to search and schedule private, hassle-free tours of homes. Homebuyers now have the power of a full-service real estate agency in their back pocket and confidence to write offers onsite instantly when they see a house they want.

Additionally, it gives a new gig-styled method for realtors to make money. Padx.com is the brainchild of Evan Harney, a real estate veteran, and MBA, and Joshua Hinkson, COO, and MA in Intelligence Management on a mission to eradicate the inefficiencies of the old fashioned home buying process. The app just launched in Southern California, with plans to roll out nationally. The free groundbreaking technology has caught the attention of Forbes and Dow Jones' MarketWatch and can be downloaded on Apple's AppStore and Android's GooglePlay.

The Padx.com app has two main features:

For buyers, it replaces old-fashioned services by allowing buyers to schedule private tours, write offers immediately, and upon closing, rewarded with a tax-free cash refund of 50% of the commission. It also replaces the time-worn and expensive closing process, with the guidance of a team of expert licensed real estate agents throughout the transaction. Buyers bid and close on the homes of their choice more quickly because offers and negotiations happen in real-time.

For realtors, it serves up a network of the most highly qualified on-demand leads - buyers who have already expressed interest in a specific home and have seen it online. It's a gig economy-styled network that pays them for on-the-fly showings. Realtors who participate in the system are ranked based on customer reviews.

"Buyers get paid to buy a home through Padx.com," said CEO and Co-founder Evan Harney, MBA. "If you purchase an $800K home, you will get about $10,000 in tax-free cash back in your pocket, enough to help with closing costs, remodeling of a kitchen, or a few mortgage payments. With Padx.com, we focused on reducing inefficiencies for the buyer. Where the human touch is still needed, we employ a staff of in-house realtors who help buyers through the process. We see our relationship with our clients as a partnership and demonstrate that principle by splitting our commission 50-50."

"Until now, real estate has suffered from a lack of technological innovation," said COO and Cofounder, Joshua Hinkson. "This technology incentivizes real estate agents to get paid for time spent with buyers, instead of wasting time driving around prospects with no assurance of a paycheck. Agents get paid, and Padx.com clients get to see, and write offers on the homes they want."

About: Padx.com, based in Los Angeles, California, is the first technology to disrupt the $72B real estate market by changing the way that the buy/list realtor equation plays out. Buyers get 50% commissions back in non-taxable cash, and real estate agents benefit from the gig-economy-styled network. The simple 4-step process provides buyers the ability to search homes on the Multi Listing Service (MLS), schedule tours, write offers, move through escrow and close - all on a mobile device. For those critical moments, Padx.com provides a team of in-house realtors guiding buyers through the process.

Press contact:

Alyson Dutch, Brown + Dutch PR, Inc.

231383@email4pr.com, 310.456.7151

SOURCE Padx.com