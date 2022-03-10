Real Estate Industry Veteran Gabriel Shiff Joins Castle Lanterra Properties as COO

SUFFERN, N.Y., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Lanterra Properties (CLP), a New York-based national real estate investment firm which had $750 million in transaction volume during 2021, today announced it has tapped Gabriel Shiff, a 20-year real estate industry veteran as the firm's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Shiff will work closely with Elie Rider, CLP Founder and CEO, to further enhance and institutionalize the firm's investment platform.

Mr. Shiff will oversee CLP's day-to-day operations including managing committees, leading capital markets, heading asset management, advising on acquisitions, overseeing core corporate functions, and assisting in strategic vision and growth initiatives. In addition, he will help to elevate and continue the growth of CLP's active expansion into the industrial and adult living asset classes, and other strategic real estate investments.

"Gabe's experience will enable us to enhance all elements of our platform which will benefit existing and prospective investment partners," said Mr. Rieder. "In addition, he will work closely with our senior leadership team to explore new geographies, strategic ventures, distinct asset classes and other potential growth initiatives as CLP moves into its next phase of expansion."

Prior to joining CLP, Mr. Shiff served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Roseland Residential (Roseland), Mack-Cali's $6.0 billion residential platform. Since 2012, he led Roseland's growth from 7 to 24 operating assets while increasing average ownership from 22% to 80% and increasing NOI by over $100 million. Mr. Shiff oversaw Roseland's transaction and capital markets activities having executed over $3 billion in acquisitions and dispositions and over $4 billion in debt financings and equity raises and led Roseland's asset management operations. Prior to joining Roseland, Mr. Shiff was in Bear, Stearns, & Company's Real Estate, Gaming and Lodging (REGAL) Investment Banking Group. Mr. Shiff received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I am thrilled to be working with Elie and the rest of the CLP team," noted Mr. Shiff. "I was inspired by CLP's track record and passion for growth, and I welcome the opportunity to apply my skill set to achieve the maximum potential envisioned by Elie for the organization."

Formed in 2009 by Elie Rieder, Castle Lanterra Properties (CLP) is a privately held real estate investment company focused on repositioning multifamily communities as well as acquiring quality, new-construction properties and seeking emerging investment opportunities in strategic growth markets throughout the United States. Mr. Rieder has bought and sold tens of thousands of residential units throughout the United States and is also responsible for managing his family office, which is diversified across asset classes. With an emphasis on intrinsic value and downside protection and a focus on achieving stable cash flows by implementing physical and operational enhancements, CLP aims to maximize NOI and provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investment partners. CLP currently owns and manages over 6,600 units across 25 properties throughout the United States.

