Real Estate Investment Company Swooping Up Land and Houses for Cash in Tennessee, Indiana, and Kentucky

Time Worthy Property Solutions is the Real Estate Investment Company that is picking up properties across three central states! These states include Tennessee, Indiana, and Kentucky. Time Worthy Property Solutions allows homeowners and landowners to sell their property for CASH. Regardless of the house's condition or land location, they will submit a cash offer within 24 hours. Every offer is completely free with zero obligation. The best part about this company is there are no agent commissions or fees, and you pick your timeline to sell.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Time Worthy Property Solutions buys houses in all areas across Tennessee, Indiana, and Kentucky. Whether you have a property located centrally within a city or on the outskirts in the middle of nowhere, Time Worthy Property Solutions will submit a competitive cash offer. Time Worthy Property Solutions, in the past, have purchased rental houses, damaged properties, and even vacation homes. Regardless of the style, condition, or location, they are interested in your property.

Time Worthy Property Solutions has been making cash offers to homeowners looking to sell land, single-family houses, condos, townhomes, apartments, and even commercial real estate. Sellers also have an option to seller finance if cash doesn't make sense due to capital gains. With seller financing, homeowners can sell their property at a price typically higher than cash and receive payments over a set amount of years typically ranging from 5-20 years. Time Worthy Property Solutions has also helped save people from foreclosure due to late mortgage payments.

Time Worthy Property Solutions takes pride in helping local homeowners with a direct-to-seller option, assisting owners in avoiding high fees. Instead of paying an agent's commission, you will be working directly with the buyer, and they can typically close in under a month. Don't worry about making house repairs, cleaning, or even hiring contractors; they will buy AS-IS. You also don't have to worry about real estate agent showings, failed offers, lenders, appraisers, or even inspectors.

Property owners in and around Tennessee, Indiana, and Kentucky can rest easy knowing they will have access to a faster home sale process that can be completed within seven days or on the seller's timeline. They will also save money on commissions, agent fees, closing costs, and more with the help of Time Worthy Property Solutions.

Contact Information:

