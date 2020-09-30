Real Estate Investment Experts Release "Total Financial Awakening"

"Total Financial Awakening" is a business fable based on Sokurec's own journey. After coming to the United States from Belarus (formerly of the U.S.S.R.), Sokurec found himself working long hours and missing time with his family. Through real estate investing, he found the time and freedom he sought.

"I was burned out working 70 - 80 hours a week, neglecting my family and still not earning enough to be financially free," Sokurec says. "My mentor introduced me to real estate investing, and it turned my life around. I hope 'Total Financial Awakening' helps others enhance their lives, too."

Harvey Mackay, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, "Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive," says, "Total Financial Awakening is a masterclass not only in financial freedom, but also in the freedom to live the life you want. Andrey Sokurec paints a clear picture of what is possible if you are ready to embrace the Four Freedoms."

The book is available through totalfinancialawakening.com. For more information, contact [email protected] or (612) 924-3788.

About The Authors:

Andrey Sokurec, Homestead Road Co-founder & CEO:

Andrey was born and raised in Belarus. Graduating with honors from Belarus Economic University, he earned a degree in Finance. Andrey moved to the U.S. without any money or even knowing how to speak English. He bought his first investment property in 2005 and has since completed more than $100 million in real estate transactions. Sokurec lives with his wife and three children in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Alex Delendik, Homestead Road Co-founder and COO:

Alex is also a native of Belarus, where he studied engineering and economics before working in risk management for an Austrian bank. He came to the U.S. to pursue his dream of a career in international business, later leveraging his education and experience by partnering with Andrey to launch Homestead Road.

Media Contact: Allison Ortiz (612) 924-3788 [email protected], Totalfinancialawakening.com

SOURCE Homestead Road