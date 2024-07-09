Real Estate Investment Fund Successfully Closes with more than $83 Million in Capital Raised

The Fund seeks to maximize investor value through the stabilization of distressed workforce housing. Post this

"We are thrilled to have reached the final close of our latest investment fund, securing more than $83 million in member capital," said Amy Rubenstein, CEO of Clear Investment Group. "This success is a testament to the trust and support of our investors, as well as the dedication and expertise of our team. As we move forward, we are committed to leveraging this capital effectively to generate exemplary returns and drive value for our investors."

COF I currently consists of three portfolios located in Shreveport, LA, Syracuse, NY, and Columbus, OH. Each portfolio offers a distinct set of opportunities for growth and diversification, aligning with CIG's overarching investment strategy and thesis, building on two decades of work in the distressed real asset space.

Further, CIG is excited to announce the pending acquisition of a prime property in Washington, D.C. The seller has recently accepted CIG's offer to purchase this asset for the Fund. This asset will mark the fourth addition to the Fund's diversified portfolio and strategic expansion into diverse markets. The Fund also has plans to expand their footprint in Columbus, OH, having signed a contract to acquire an additional portfolio in the market.

"We are particularly excited about the Washington, D.C. portfolio, which represents an incredible opportunity for our investors as well as an opportunity to showcase our firm's ability to reposition a larger asset in a primary market," added Razi Uddin, CFO and Managing Director of CIG. "The D.C. market presents immense potential for growth, and we are confident that this acquisition will deliver significant value to our investors as we continue to round out the portfolio holdings of COF I."

Amidst uncertainties in equity and other capital markets, real assets remain a crucial component of a well-diversified portfolio. Clear Investment Group recognizes that nuance exists, even within the realm of real estate. The firm sees distinct advantages in multifamily assets (specifically class C workforce assets) even amidst factors such as rising inflation, mortgage rates, and supply/demand for affordable rental properties.

"The current market conditions present compelling opportunities underpinned by strong fundamentals," remarked Rubenstein. "Our investment model, fortified by rigorous asset management practices, demonstrates resilience during downturns, enabling us to acquire distressed assets at discounted valuations."

Clear Investment Group's dedication to generating wealth for investors is matched by its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. As a woman-owned business with a diverse workforce, the firm strives to promote inclusivity and diversity across its portfolios and throughout the real estate industry.

About Clear Investment Group

Clear Investment Group is a Chicago-based firm specializing in opportunistic real estate investment. The firm has an exemplary track record in the distressed, mid-size multifamily sector in predominantly secondary and tertiary markets nationwide. Clear Investment Group boasts over 20 years' experience in the industry, successfully acquiring, managing and redeveloping real assets in this sector. The firm is a proud woman-owned business with a diverse workforce, whose broader mission is to create quality housing for America's working class, by restoring properties to their full potential, and creating homes our residents can be proud of. For more information about CIG and its investment strategies, please visit www.clearinvestgroup.com.

Media Contact

Alexandra Horton

312-883-5480 x215

[email protected]

SOURCE Clear Investment Group