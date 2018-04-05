Real Estate Investment Platform, Sharestates, Changes the Game with User Experience (UX)

Sharestates' unique solution was designed by the company's development team alongside CEO and Co-Founder Allen Shayanfekr with UX and functionality in mind – now offering investors a streamlined "one stop shop" in real estate financing. In launching the new online portals, Sharestates is incorporating engineering, audience development and content for a fresh and crisp user experience aimed at helping users simplify the money lending and borrowing process. The portals include interfaces for borrowers, brokers, bank attorneys, settlement agents, and title companies. Sharestates plans to add interfaces for inspection companies and appraisers over the coming months.

The development team created the new online portals to fill a void that was missing throughout the greater money borrowing ecosystem. "As we continue to strive to be the nation's leading private lender, Sharestates identified the lack of a true user experience throughout the real estate investing arena," said Shayanfekr. "The need for a fully functional website that has the tools and simplicity to allow for seamless business transactions is paramount in the real estate investment space."

From an investment standpoint, Sharestates' new online portals will provide their investors with the ability to remove the tedious and timely human factor that is implicit with securing borrowed money and instead, live and breathe reactively within Sharestates. The new online portals connect various systems and functions of a site, such as underwriting and processing, that are normally independent of each other and will create compatibility between them to ensure cohesiveness.

Additionally, Sharestates' online portals will host all activity, documents and updates in one place, which can be updated, completed, and submitted accordingly. Further saving time and confusion while simplifying the process digitally.

"While not web designers by trade, we realized that there was a true lack of functionality and simplicity throughout the real estate investing space, compared to many other industries," said Allen Shayanfekr. "This was not in existence before and now it will bring our crowdfunding industry up to speed to ensure that our customers receive the highest quality product within a reasonable and fair time frame."

Title Company Portal: https://www.sharestates.com/vendor

Bank Attorney Portal: https://www.sharestates.com/attorney

Borrower Portal: https://www.sharestates.com/users/login

About Sharestates

Sharestates is a real estate investment marketplace that allows individual and institutional investors to participate in rigorously vetted debt offerings. All of the offerings on Sharestates' platform have passed through a 34-point underwriting process. Founded by Allen Shayanfekr and real estate veterans, Radni Davoodi and Raymond Y. Davoodi of the Atlantis Organization, Sharestates has combined proprietary technology with a proven track record of business development expertise to become the fastest growing real estate crowdfunding marketplace, doubling every year since its 2015 launch.

