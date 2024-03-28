Real Estate Investment Trust Market to Reach $4,228.72 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Real Estate Investment Trust Market by Type (Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and Hybrid REITs), and Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the real estate investment trust market was valued at $2,604.70 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4,228.72 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Prime determinants of growth

The real estate investment trust market is driven by the integration of advanced technologies such as data analytics and proptech solutions. These innovations enhance operational efficiency, streamline decision-making processes, and provide valuable insights into market trends for REITs. On the contrary, AI has the potential to improve operational efficiency across various real estate sectors such as healthcare and hotels, leading to increased demand for data centers and towers that will provide lucrative growth opportunities to the real estate investment trust (REIT) market in the upcoming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2,604.70 billion Market Size in 2032 $4,228.72 billion CAGR 5.1 % Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers AI integration in real estate Data analytics for capital allocation

Competitive advantage through proptech Opportunities Enhanced operational efficiency Restraints High initial costs in implementing AI and proptech solutions in real estate

The equity REITs segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the equity REITs segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global real estate investment trust market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that these REITs generate a steady income stream for investors through rents and leases, offering a reliable source of dividend income and long-term capital appreciation. However, the mortgage REITs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that these REITs provide investors with exposure to the real estate market without the responsibility of owning or managing properties directly. Mortgage REITs typically focus on generating income through interest payments on mortgages, which can be attractive to investors seeking stable returns and passive income.

The industrial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global real estate investment trust market revenue. This is attributed to the manufacturing and logistics companies that are increasingly realizing that they do not need to own their real estate, creating an opportunity for industrial REITs to acquire more properties crucial to the industrial sector, such as distribution centers. The rise in online sales has led to an increased demand for warehouse space, while supply chain challenges have prompted industrial companies to lease more space for inventory storage. However, the residential segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the increasing demand for REITs, which offer a diversified portfolio of real estate assets and provide consistent income and capital appreciation to investors. Furthermore, the REIT market has been expanding its product offerings to cater to specific sectors within the real estate industry, such as residential properties. This trend aligns with the growing preference for REITs as a means to invest in real estate without the responsibility of managing or owning the properties directly.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the real estate investment trust market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the market's composition has changed significantly since the Great Financial Crisis, with alternative property types such as data centers, cold storage facilities, cell towers, and healthcare properties comprising 64% of the U.S. REIT market by the end of 2022, according to Bloomberg. Furthermore, REITs have demonstrated robust operational performance and are well-equipped to navigate economic uncertainties, including recessions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the increasing market capitalization of REITs in the Asia-Pacific region, coupled with the expansion of the REIT universe and the emergence of new markets embracing REIT concepts, which indicates a positive trajectory for the growth of the sector. As more Asian countries plan to introduce their versions of REITs, global investors will have increased opportunities for investment in the region, further fueling the growth of the Asia-Pacific REIT market.

Leading Market Players: -

Prologis, Inc.

American Tower Corporation

Crown Castle

Realty Income Corporation

VICI Properties

Digital Realty Trust

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Essex Property Trust

SEGRO

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global real estate investment trust (REIT) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the real estate investment trust market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network on the real estate investment trust market outlook.

In-depth analysis of the real estate investment trust market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as real estate investment trust market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Real Estate Investment Trust Market Segments:

By Type

Equity REITs

Mortgage REITs

Hybrid REITs

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (Gcc Countries, South Africa , Rest of Middle East And Africa)

