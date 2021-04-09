Real Estate Investor Katherine Le and Diamond Resorts International Founder Stephen Cloobeck Announce Business Partnership to Develop and Market Body Care Product Line

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Investor Katherine Le and entrepreneur and Diamond Resorts International Founder Stephen Cloobeck are pleased to announce a new business partnership in preparation for the launch of Ms. Le's new line of body care products. Known as "Kure Essentials by KL," the body care line will be made with the finest, all-natural ingredients and includes body lotion, body oil, face mist, and even a pet detangler and deodorizer spray called "Oliver by KL" with Ms. Le's signature fragrance.

The longtime friends decided to go into business together after Ms. Le showed Mr. Cloobeck one of her skin products. "I'm a health and wellness fanatic. I love putting together my own ingredients and I'm very careful with what I put on my skin," said Ms. Le. "And Stephen and I decided, 'Let's share it with everyone!'" Ms. Le and Mr. Cloobeck decided to go into business together and develop a body care line that is elegant and both men and women can enjoy.

"These products were created with the advice from Beverly Hills doctors and dermatologists over the years and my own hands-on research," said Ms. Le. "Stephen believes in the products and I am thrilled to be working with him in this endeavor."

"I am excited to partner with Katherine, who I consider a savvy and creative businessperson with excellent taste," said Mr. Cloobeck, the founder and former CEO and chairman of Diamond Resorts International. "I look forward to working with Katherine to develop and market a wide range of body products and pet care."

Katherine Le first sparked her entrepreneurial spirit in college as she worked toward her master's degree in Counseling Psychology from Loyola Marymount University. During college she became a vendor and sold wholesale women's apparel for various popular NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers. She earned a real estate license in New York City and started real estate investing in New York, Los Angeles, and Orange County, eventually making Beverly Hills her home.

"Kure Essentials by KL are classic body care products that I can expect to see distributed in hotels and spas all across the country," said Mr. Cloobeck, who has a lifetime of experience in the hospitality industry. "This is an exciting opportunity."

Ms. Le and Mr. Cloobeck agree that they intend to give back to women who want to start their own businesses and they plan to donate a dollar per product sold to a fund they intend to create for aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Kure Essentials by KL products and Oliver by KL products will be available online in the coming months.

About Katherine Le

Katherine Le is a Southern California success story who has worked in a variety of industries over an eclectic career in real estate, dancewear, sports apparel, health, and beauty. Her business career started early. While still in school, working towards her master's degree in counseling psychology from Loyola Marymount University, she worked in advertising sales for the Los Angeles Lakers and soon rose to the top of her game. She became a designer and apparel vendor for AEG – building her brand in record time selling team apparel merchandise for the LA Lakers, La Clippers, and the LA Kings hockey team for almost a decade.

When she moved to New York, Ms. Le earned her real estate license and started real estate investing to utilize her past experiences and A-list contacts and pursue a career in luxury and commercial properties in Manhattan and the Hamptons. She also works as a commercial title consultant at Lincoln Land Services. Still passionate about activewear, Ms. Le started a dancewear line in New York, West 37th.

She then moved back to Orange County and Los Angeles, where Ms. Le continued to build her real estate client base which is sustained on her tremendous loyalty to her clients and helping them achieve their dreams in real estate from East coast to West. Katherine Le currently resides in Beverly Hills.

About Stephen Cloobeck

Stephen J. Cloobeck is a self-made entrepreneur with more than thirty years' experience across every aspect of hospitality design, development, and deployment. As the founder and former CEO and chairman of Diamond Resorts International – a business that grew to become the second-largest vacation-ownership company worldwide with more than four hundred properties across thirty-three countries in its portfolio – Cloobeck made a name for himself as an advocate for radical customer service, what he calls embracing the "Meaning of Yes". Diamond was sold to Apollo Global Management in 2016, then sold by Apollo in 2021 to Hilton Grand Vacations.

For his commitment to serving the hospitality industry and expanding its economic impact nationwide, Cloobeck was appointed by former Commerce Secretary Gary Locke to serve as the inaugural chairman of the board in Brand USA Inc., a US government-formed nonprofit corporation with the sole mission of promoting travel to the United States. As Brand USA's leading voice, Cloobeck coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, Congress, the White House, and leading American business in a first-ever effort to efficiently, effectively, and economically make the United States a more welcoming and accessible international travel destination for millions of would-be visitors around the globe.

Cloobeck supports many charities and civic organizations, including but not limited to: the Prostate Cancer Foundation, FasterCures, Keep Memory Alive, the Barack Obama Foundation, the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention, the Nevada Community Foundation, and various educational initiatives. In personal efforts to assist Diamond Resorts team members dealing with unexpected life events, Cloobeck founded the Diamond Resorts International Team Member Crisis Fund (now the Diamond Resorts International Foundation) in 2012, an unprecedented initiative that continues to offer aid to Diamond team members worldwide struggling with personal challenges.

Cloobeck received a degree in psychobiology from Brandeis University in 1983, only to learn after graduation that he had been grappling with undiagnosed dyslexia all that time. He is the author of the 2018 book, "Checking In: Hospitality-Driven Thinking, Business, and You."

SOURCE Katherine Le and Stephen Cloobeck