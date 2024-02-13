Real Estate Limited Partner Institute Taps CRE Media Pro for New Leadership Role

Leigh Ann Hochman becomes Managing Director, Investor Relations for RELPI's Growing Community of Investors, Fund Managers, Operating Partners and Consultants

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Limited Partner Institute (RELPI), the global organization that curates a connected community of real estate institutional investors, fund managers, operating partners and other groups allied to the industry, announced the expansion of its executive team with the hiring of Leigh Ann Hochman for the new role of Managing Director, Investor Relations. The announcement was made by Jonathan Schein, RELPI's CEO and Executive Director.

Leigh Ann Hochman
"We are thrilled for Leigh Ann – a proven, fantastic asset -- to join our team in this leadership role," said Mr. Schein, who noted that he launched and built the news company GlobeSt.com with Ms. Hochman on his team. "She'll be great at managing relationships with our robust investor and consultant community. She'll also tap into her extensive relationships for new members who will contribute to and benefit from our rich platform."

In addition, Ms. Hochman will serve as point person in between RELPI's fund manager community and its investor and consultant constituencies. "Leigh Ann will help RELPI deliver on our commitment of service to our membership – made up of more than 300 institutional investors, family offices, endowments, foundations, consultants and fund managers."

Leigh Ann Hochman brings more than three decades of experience in commercial real estate publishing, marketing and branding to her new position at RELPI. She played a key role in developing GlobeSt.com, the industry's first and still dominant online media platform. In addition, she's held executive advertising sales positions with CoStar and with the NJ & Co print and digital platforms. Ms. Hochman is a graduate of Rider College.

RELPI's platform includes curated, intimate peer-to-peer roundtables, 15 in-person Interests Aligned® conferences throughout the US, Canada, and Europe, as well as general and individualized marketing programs and support.

About RELPI:

RELPI is an established leader specializing in the production of successful meetings, events and conferences devoted to the global institutional investment community for the commercial real estate class. RELPI's platform includes curated, intimate peer-to-peer roundtables, in-person Interests Aligned® conferences in investor-rich markets throughout the US, Canada, and Europe, as well as general and individualized marketing programs and support. With proximity as the prime value proposition, RELPI is perfectly positioned to deliver a best-of-both-worlds solution: intimate, ultrahigh-value gatherings in a streamlined, economically effective way.

