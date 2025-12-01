Real Estate Limited Partnership Institute Adds Ephraim Poloner to Team as Managing Director, Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Estate Limited Partner Institute (RELPI)® announced the growth of its executive team with the addition of Ephraim Poloner as Managing Director, Strategy. In this capacity, Mr. Poloner will help expand RELPI's platform of successful meetings, events and conferences devoted to the global institutional investment community for the commercial real estate class.

Ephraim Poloner

Established in 2021, RELPI offers "proximity" as its prime value proposition, delivering intimate, ultrahigh-value gatherings to enable business connectivity. Mr. Poloner will focus on broadening RELPI's events and conference offerings, global footprint, content generation and bringing in the next generation of industry leadership.

Mr. Poloner most recently served as a Corporate Development Lead at IDT Corporation, where he focused on strategic initiatives and supported growth efforts across one of the company's fintech businesses. Before joining IDT, he worked in Investment Banking (M&A) at RBC Capital Markets, advising on corporate transactions, and earlier gained experience in real estate and alternative investments. He also founded and successfully exited a small technology venture, reflecting his interest in innovation and business building

"We are excited to bring Ephraim on board to broaden RELPI and take us into new areas of business growth and development," said Jonathan Schein, RELPI's Chief Executive and Founder. "Now entering our fifth year, RELPI is poised to take advantage of new areas that were unforeseen in just this short period of time. I am confident that Ephraim has the talent, intellect, and drive to take us to the next level."

Currently, RELPI has hundreds of community members taking part in programs that bring together real estate institutional investors, fund managers, operating companies and those organizations allied to the industry. We can now say that RELPI has hundreds of members from both the institutional investor and private equity sides.

"RELPI has created a strong and engaged community around the people and ideas shaping institutional real estate," Ephraim Poloner said. "I'm excited to help accelerate its growth, strengthen the ways we bring people together and continue advancing Jonathan's vision for aligning interests and creating dynamic meaningful connections between investment professionals and capital sources in fresh contexts."

About RELPI

As an established producer of successful meetings, events and conferences devoted to the global institutional investment community for the commercial real estate class, with "proximity" as the prime value proposition, RELPI is perfectly positioned to deliver a best-of-both-worlds solution: intimate, ultrahigh-value gatherings in a streamlined, economically effective way. From "virtual meetups" and global summits focused on investors in all major global markets, to emerging manager programs and even "private label," bespoke roundtables, RELPI is enabling tomorrow's business connectivity today.

In addition, RELPI produces the video series "Elevator Pitch with Jonathan and Mitch.℠" It can be accessed on the organization's website and YouTube; https://www.youtube.com/@ElevatorPitchWJonathanandMitch

https://www.relpi.org

Contact

Great Ink / Roxanne Donovan, 212-741-2977, [email protected]

SOURCE The Real Estate Limited Partner Institute (RELPI)®