Real Estate Management Company Outpost Club Grows 30% As Demand For Shared, Flexible Housing Increases

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outpost Club, a leading New York-based real estate management and co-living operating company that manages nearly one million square feet across roughly 40 buildings, grew 30% in 2023 compared to the year earlier with the addition of units across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Outpost Club's Montrose House in Williamsburg Offers a comfortable common area with private bedrooms
Outpost Club provides furnished bedrooms in shared apartments with flexible lease terms
Outpost Club provides furnished bedrooms in shared apartments with flexible lease terms

Outpost has not only fueled its growth by acquiring more buildings to manage for owners seeking increased building performance, but also by maximizing the utilization of those units to create a superior tier of Co-Living houses with enhanced benefits and amenities, resulting in increased demand and rental revenue. Depending on the property, Outpost diligently assesses and proposes how to position a particular building to reach the desired audience based on their knowledge of each market and neighborhood. Outpost then works to create a combination of amenities and services that produce value for the targeted renters. 

On top of customized rental strategies, Outpost's property management service for landlords includes personalized support through monthly calls with analysts, a real-time dashboard for instant updates on property status and a dedicated marketing and sales team to ensure faster property rentals. The complete property management service covers everything from accounting to physical maintenance, enhancing the property's appeal and operational efficiency. This approach not only improves the quality of the apartments, but also ensures maximum revenue generation through a streamlined, cost-effective system and platform.

"Outpost Club is a different type of property management company. They don't just collect rent checks, but rather curate a home for New Yorkers seeking value and quality, all the while increasing my bottom line," noted Ryan Colbert, Owner 29 Brooklyn Ave

Outpost Club's co-living operations have been a welcome partner for New York-area building owners since the pandemic put a strain on the metro area real estate market. Outpost Club has not only delivered a profitable solution to owners and landlords in need, but taken the burden away from daily operations and sourcing tenants, which for many family-owned properties is not something they want to do themselves.

"We're really trying to attract the type of tenant that would otherwise be renting an expensive-but-crappy studio," says Outpost Club's CEO, Sergii Starostin. "If a tenant is willing to rent a private bedroom with a private bathroom and share a living room and kitchen with two or three other people, they can get premium amenities in great locations, all the while saving up to 50% in comparison to renting a studio apartment."

Capitalizing on loyal business relationships with many of New York's leading landlords and a successful 2023, Outpost Club is continuing to grow its room count under management with the recent addition of two new properties - Brooklyn's South Williamsburg House and The Upper West Side House in Manhattan. 

Max S. Echuz, owner of multiple properties in Brooklyn added, "Outpost Club has been an incredible partner in not only managing our properties, but making sure we're maximizing efficiency all the while delivering a superior experience to our residents."

Outpost Club is a rare business model where their management expertise of buildings on behalf of landlords, and community on behalf of tenants, leads to a symbiotic, happy eco-system benefitting all. 

For more information, visit www.outpost-club.com.

