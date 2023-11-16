Real estate market size to grow by USD 1,031.81 billion from 2022 to 2027|Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brigade Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP and more among the key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global real estate market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,031.81 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. By geography, the global real estate market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global real estate market. APAC is estimated to contribute 59% to the global market growth. There is a rapid increase in residential and commercial projects in several APAC countries. The growth in demand for the regional market can be attributed to factors such as legislation and interest rates that can significantly affect the real estate market such as lower interest rates. Additionally, factors such as the increase in growth in the corporate environment and the growing demand for office space, along with semi-urban accommodation have significantly contributed to the market growth. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Real Estate Market 2023-2027

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Analysis-

The global real estate market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer real estate in the market are Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brigade Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Christies International Real Estate, Dalian Wanda Group, DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., MARCUS and MILLICHAP Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, NAI , Nakheel PJSC, Prologis Inc., RAK Properties PJSC, Segro Plc, Shannon Waltchack, TCN Worldwide, and WeWork Inc. and others

Boston Commercial Properties Inc. - The company offers real estate solutions such as tenant services, relocation services, corporate real estate consulting services.

The company offers real estate solutions such as tenant services, relocation services, corporate real estate consulting services. Brigade Enterprises - The company offers real estate solutions such as residential, commercial, and retails properties.

The company offers real estate solutions such as residential, commercial, and retails properties. CBRE Group Inc. - The company offers real estate solutions such as offices, industrial, hospitals.

The company offers real estate solutions such as offices, industrial, hospitals. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Real estate market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by business segment (rental and sales), type (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The rental segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes properties used as dwellings or provided on rent by the property owners for the tenants on a temporary basis. Furthermore, there is significant growth in the global real estate market as real estate rental agents are increasingly employing new technologies. These technologies include online listing and virtual reality, to offer better services to clients and to build a strong buyer-agent relationship. Hence, such factors boost the rental segment of the real estate market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Real estate market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The growing aggregate private investment drives the growth of the real estate market. These types of investments include investments by individuals or businesses in real or physical assets such as land, commercial buildings, and commercial offices. The rise in these investments helps them strategize and plan their investments.

Furthermore, advantages include that it guides the investors to understand what aspects of their business are most profitable and where investment should be focused. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the real estate market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Increasing marketing initiatives is an emerging trend in the real estate market. Various market vendors scale up their services by deploying the integrated marketing communication strategy by leveraging communication channels such as newspapers, magazines, and social media to sell their products and services.

Vendors also prompt marketing initiatives such as creating TV advertisement campaigns, followed by a marketing campaign that includes Internet pre-roll, a wide-reaching social media and blogging program, and an interactive website. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the real estate market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Regulatory uncertainty in the real estate market challenges the growth of the real estate market. Challenges include changing regulatory norms, which can add high cost, time, risk, and uncertainty, for completing development projects. Resultantly, these rules are enforcing several real estate companies to comply with several government rules and regulations as well as other environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

As a result of such rules, real estate investors need to measure and report their asset's water, energy use, waste, carbon emissions, and climate change risks. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this real estate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the real estate market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the real estate market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the real estate market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of real estate market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The residential real estate market in Myanmar is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 181.3 million.

The Global Commercial Real Estate Market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 80.59 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55%.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Business segment

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio