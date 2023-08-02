Real estate market size to grow by USD 1,031.81 billion from 2022 to 2027|The growing aggregate private investment drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global real estate market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,031.81 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Real Estate Market 2023-2027

Real estate market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global real estate market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer real estate in the market are Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brigade Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Christies International Real Estate, Dalian Wanda Group, DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., MARCUS and MILLICHAP Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, NAI Global, Nakheel PJSC, Prologis Inc., RAK Properties PJSC, Segro Plc, Shannon Waltchack, TCN Worldwide, and WeWork Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Boston Commercial Properties Inc. - The company offers real estate solutions such as tenant services, relocation services, corporate real estate consulting services.

The company offers real estate solutions such as tenant services, relocation services, corporate real estate consulting services. Brigade Enterprises - The company offers real estate solutions such as residential, commercial, and retails properties.

The company offers real estate solutions such as residential, commercial, and retails properties. CBRE Group Inc. - The company offers real estate solutions such as offices, industrial, hospitals.

The company offers real estate solutions such as offices, industrial, hospitals. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Real estate market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by business segment (rental and sales), type (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The rental segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes properties used as dwellings or provided on rent by the property owners for the tenants on a temporary basis. Furthermore, there is significant growth in the global real estate market as real estate rental agents are increasingly employing new technologies. These technologies include online listing and virtual reality, to offer better services to clients and to build a strong buyer-agent relationship. Hence, such factors boost the rental segment of the real estate market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global real estate market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global real estate market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 59% to the global market growth. There is a rapid increase in residential and commercial projects in several APAC countries. The growth in demand for the regional market can be attributed to factors such as legislation and interest rates that can significantly affect the real estate market such as lower interest rates. Additionally, factors such as the increase in growth in the corporate environment and the growing demand for office space, along with semi-urban accommodation have significantly contributed to the market growth. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Real estate market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The growing aggregate private investment drives the growth of the real estate market. These types of investments include investments by individuals or businesses in real or physical assets such as land, commercial buildings, and commercial offices. The rise in these investments helps them strategize and plan their investments.

Furthermore, advantages include that it guides the investors to understand what aspects of their business are most profitable and where investment should be focused. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the real estate market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Increasing marketing initiatives is an emerging trend in the real estate market. Various market vendors scale up their services by deploying the integrated marketing communication strategy by leveraging communication channels such as newspapers, magazines, and social media to sell their products and services.

Vendors also prompt marketing initiatives such as creating TV advertisement campaigns, followed by a marketing campaign that includes Internet pre-roll, a wide-reaching social media and blogging program, and an interactive website. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the real estate market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Regulatory uncertainty in the real estate market challenges the growth of the real estate market. Challenges include changing regulatory norms, which can add high cost, time, risk, and uncertainty, for completing development projects. Resultantly, these rules are enforcing several real estate companies to comply with several government rules and regulations as well as other environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

As a result of such rules, real estate investors need to measure and report their asset's water, energy use, waste, carbon emissions, and climate change risks. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this real estate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the real estate market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the real estate market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the real estate market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of real estate market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The residential real estate market in Myanmar is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 181.3 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (landed houses and villas, apartments, and condominiums), and mode of booking (sales and rental/lease). The growing residential sector in Myanmar is the key factor driving the residential real estate market growth in Myanmar.

The Global Commercial Real Estate Market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 80.59 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.55%. This commercial real estate market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (offices, retail, leisure, and others) and Type (rental, lease, and sales). Growing aggregate private investment is a major factor driving the commercial real estate market in Europe.

Real estate market scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,031.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brigade Enterprises, Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., Christies International Real Estate, Dalian Wanda Group, DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., MARCUS and MILLICHAP Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, NAI Global, Nakheel PJSC, Prologis Inc., RAK Properties PJSC, Segro Plc, Shannon Waltchack, TCN Worldwide, and WeWork Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global real estate market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global real estate market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Business Segment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Business Segment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

6.3 Rental - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Rental - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rental - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Rental - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rental - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Sales - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sales - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Boston Commercial Properties Inc.

Exhibit 115: Boston Commercial Properties Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Boston Commercial Properties Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Boston Commercial Properties Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Brigade Enterprises

Exhibit 118: Brigade Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 119: Brigade Enterprises - Key offerings

12.5 Brookfield Business Partners LP

Exhibit 120: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Overview



Exhibit 121: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Segment focus

12.6 CBRE Group Inc.

Exhibit 124: CBRE Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: CBRE Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: CBRE Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: CBRE Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Christies International Real Estate

Exhibit 128: Christies International Real Estate - Overview



Exhibit 129: Christies International Real Estate - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Christies International Real Estate - Key offerings

12.8 Dalian Wanda Group

Exhibit 131: Dalian Wanda Group - Overview



Exhibit 132: Dalian Wanda Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Dalian Wanda Group - Key offerings

12.9 DLF Ltd.

Exhibit 134: DLF Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: DLF Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: DLF Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Link Asset Management Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Link Asset Management Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Link Asset Management Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Link Asset Management Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 MaxWell Realty Canada

Exhibit 140: MaxWell Realty Canada - Overview



Exhibit 141: MaxWell Realty Canada - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: MaxWell Realty Canada - Key offerings

12.12 Nakheel PJSC

Exhibit 143: Nakheel PJSC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nakheel PJSC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Nakheel PJSC - Key offerings

12.13 Prologis Inc.

Exhibit 146: Prologis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Prologis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Prologis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Prologis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Prologis Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 RAK Properties PJSC

Exhibit 151: RAK Properties PJSC - Overview



Exhibit 152: RAK Properties PJSC - Business segments



Exhibit 153: RAK Properties PJSC - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: RAK Properties PJSC - Segment focus

12.15 Segro Plc

Exhibit 155: Segro Plc - Overview



Exhibit 156: Segro Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Segro Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Segro Plc - Segment focus

12.16 Shannon Waltchack

Exhibit 159: Shannon Waltchack - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 160: Shannon Waltchack - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 161: Shannon Waltchack - Key offerings

12.17 WeWork Inc.

Exhibit 162: WeWork Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: WeWork Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: WeWork Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: WeWork Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio