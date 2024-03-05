REAL ESTATE MAVERICK & SELF-MADE MILLIONAIRE RELEASES GROUNDBREAKING GUIDE FOR LIVING A THOUSAND LIVES WITHIN THE ONE YOU HAVE

PROVO, Utah, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking guide for living a life without regret was released today from real estate maverick, business coach, eight-figure influencer, and bestselling author Kris Krohn. Time Machine: Five Decisions to Accelerate Your Success Timeline and Live a Thousand Lives equips readers with the time mastery skills required to become wealthier, healthier, and live a more meaningful life. It is available now via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and more.

Why do we still say "time is money" when time is so much more? Krohn started questioning the way we view time and created a foolproof system on how to best use it, resulting in more wealth, more time to give and receive love, a healthier body, and the ability to fit more life into the one you're already living.

Before the age of 40, Krohn completed more than 5,000 real estate deals, became a self-made millionaire, delivered millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to war-torn countries, won second place in a bodybuilding competition, wrote several bestselling books, and so much more.

In Time Machine, Krohn shares his formula for answering yes or no to life's commitments in a way that accelerates your success timeline and allows you to live a thousand lives within the one you have. In the same way that you can arbitrage money in investing, Krohn has discovered a way to arbitrage time and do more with the same bucket of minutes we all have.

Drawing on Krohn's decades of experience and surefire system for rejecting modern hustle culture without sacrificing wealth, Time Machine is a must-read for learning to live a more purposeful and fulfilling life.

"An aspirational guidebook, Time Machine is replete with suggestions for achieving rich business and personal lives," writes Foreword Reviews. "Kris Krohn explores and redefines true wealth through daily decisions with intentional choices."

