Real Estate Owners To Gather To Progress The Urban Landscape

The invite-only event, CATALYST, will take place on Friday, May 18th in New York City at Convene's 117 West 46th Street location in Midtown West.

With a mix of keynotes and panels, the conference will feature owners at the forefront of this shift sharing how they're making better decisions in this era of complexity. Industry leaders will break down which innovations, building enhancements and process improvements are worth investing in, and explore how owners can accommodate the next generation of tenants with aging building stock.

Headlining the conference will be keynote speaker Lisa Gansky, entrepreneur, investor, instigator, and the author of bestselling book, The Mesh: Why the Future of Business Is Sharing, who will speak about cities as platforms for our collective future.

Additional speakers include: Michael Turner, Executive VP & Global Head of Real Estate of OMERS, & President of Oxford Properties Group; Ric Clark, Senior Managing Partner and Chairman of Brookfield Properties; Kevin Danehy, Global Head of Corporate Development of Brookfield Properties; Sandy Jacolow, Chief Information Officer of Silverstein Properties; Tim Dumatrait, Director of Construction Technology at WeWork; Jennifer Michaels, Vice President-IT Enterprise Solutions at JBG Smith; Robert Entin, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer at Vornado Realty Trust; Sara Queen, WX 2017 Women of the Year at WX New York Women Executives in Real Estate; Andrea Jang, SVP, Corporate Development and Strategy at JLL; Adam Doneger, Executive Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield; Allison Johnson, Senior Vice President - Director of Property Management, MRP Realty; Clint Osteen, Senior Director of IT at Granite; Melissa Marsh, Founder & Executive Director at Plastarc; Gary Dillabough, Managing Partner at Navitas Capital; Dennis Main, Vice President of Information Technology at EQC Equity Commonwealth; Richard Tyson, Connected Places Strategy Director, Gensler; Chris Zlocki, Head of Innovation at Colliers International; Riggs Kubiak, CEO and Co-Founder of Honest Buildings; Ryan Simonetti, CEO & Co-Founder of Convene; Chris Kelly, President and Co-Founder of Convene.

Michael Beckerman, CEO of CREtech, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. CREtech is also the media partner.

A full agenda can be found here: https://catalystconference.splashthat.com/

CATALYST: HOW OWNERS CAN PROGRESS THE URBAN LANDSCAPE

Date: Friday, May 18th; 8:45am - 5:00pm

Location: Convene at 117 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

Invites can be requested for top level real estate owners and managers: http://info.honestbuildings.com/registration-catalyst-with-honest-buildings-and-convene

About Honest Buildings

Honest Buildings is the only project management platform built for owners and backed by owners to ensure capital and construction projects are on time and on budget. Industry leaders like Brookfield, Oxford Properties, Beacon Capital Partners, Invesco, SL Green, The Durst Organization, Silverstein Properties, JBG Smith, Harvest Properties, Parkway Properties, and Rudin Management utilize the intuitive software to streamline project management processes, increase revenue through faster project delivery, reduce project costs and make data-driven decisions on projects portfolio-wide.

Owners, operators and managers rely on Honest Buildings to manage billions of dollars in total project value through centralizing project data, increasing transparency, automating bid management, and standardizing reporting. To learn more about Honest Buildings, visit: www.honestbuildings.com.

About Convene

Convene is a workplace hospitality platform focused on transforming the way people meet and work. The company partners with the world's largest landlords to humanize the workplace experience by offering enterprise companies and building tenants access to a shared network of premium meeting and event spaces, flexible workspaces, and hospitality amenities – all enabled by a mobile technology platform. Founded in 2009, Convene has locations in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, with plans to expand globally. The company has been named one of America's 100 Most Promising Companies by Forbes, one of LinkedIn's Most In-Demand Startups, one of America's fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine, and the #11 Best Workplace in New York by Fortune Magazine.

To learn more about Convene, visit: convene.com

