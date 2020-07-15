Real Estate Program RealSure™ Launches with New Features to Improve Home Seller Experience

MADISON, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, and Home Partners of America, a residential real estate investment and management company, today announced the launch of updates to real estate program RealSure that focus on providing more choices for home sellers. The new and improved RealSure program is now available in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado; Tampa, Florida; and Austin and Dallas, Texas for home sellers who have a qualified property and work with a participating real estate agent affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, ERA® or Sotheby's International Realty®.

RealSure, originally piloted in October 2019, was designed to get to the bottom of the two questions consumers most often have when selling their home – what is the best price I can achieve in the market, and should I wait to look for my next home until my current residence sells? Combined with the expert guidance of a Realogy affiliated agent from one of its well-known brands, RealSure solves for this uncertainty with its two defining programs:

RealSure Sell, bringing home sellers the certainty of a cash offer while they work with a trusted agent to find an even better offer to maximize the sale of their current home; and

RealSure Buy (formally known as RealSure Mortgage), where the choice is up to the home seller. Whether they accept the RealSure Cash Offer or a third-party offer, RealSure Buy's added benefits help to ensure they can win and move into a home they love with ease. Complementing the original structure that made the RealSure Buy experience successful for home sellers, new features include:

: RealSure now provides an option, subject to program terms and conditions, to extend its 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days, giving home sellers the flexibility they need to close on a third party offer while having peace of mind if that deal falls through, they still have RealSure's cash offer available; and Flex Stay: RealSure home sellers now have the option, subject to program terms and conditions, to stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing their sale while they prepare to move into their next home.

"After carefully listening to and learning from our clients during this time of uncertainty in the world of home buying and selling, Realogy and Home Partners of America took the time to reimagine and refresh the RealSure experience that continues to pave the way for the future of iBuying," said John Peyton, Realogy Franchise Group's president and CEO. "The announcement of these two distinct updates to RealSure furthers our commitment to help empower home sellers to make confident choices when selling their home and to provide flexibilty while they work to buy a new one."

"We're very pleased to be partnered with Realogy and their affiliated agents to deliver updates and new tools to sellers, buyers and agents through RealSure, allowing them to move forward with both certainty and flexibility during these uncertain times," said Bill Young, chief executive officer of Home Partners of America.

For more information on RealSure, please visit www.RealSure.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Home Partners of America

Chicago-based Home Partners of America, Inc. is a private owner and operator of high-quality single-family retail homes, with a unique business model that provides residents with the ability to initially lease, and to later own, attractive housing. Home Partners' commitment to making homeownership a reality is achieved through the Company's Lease Purchase Program, and has led more than 15,000 households on a new path towards acquiring a home. Home Partners is a dynamic leader in today's single-family housing market providing home seekers, sellers, and their agents with a range of integrated financial options that limit their risk and help them move forward.

