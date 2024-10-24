Real Estate Property Management Software Market to Grow by USD 414.3 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Customer-Centric Business Focus and AI Redefining the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Real Estate Property Management Software Market size is estimated to grow by USD 414.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on customer-centric business processes is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing use of big data analytics. However, threat of open-source real estate property management software poses a challenge.Key market players include Accely Group. , Anton Systems Inc., AppFolio Inc., ARKA Softwares, Brainvire Infotech Inc., Chetu Inc., CoreLogic Inc., Entrata Inc., Fingent, Infor Inc., ManageCasa, Matellio Inc., MRI Software LLC, Planon Group, RealPage Inc., Rentec Direct, Salesforce Inc., TenantCloud LLC, Yardi Systems Inc., and Zillow Group Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Integrated software and Standalone software), Deployment (Cloud based and On premises), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Accely Group. , Anton Systems Inc., AppFolio Inc., ARKA Softwares, Brainvire Infotech Inc., Chetu Inc., CoreLogic Inc., Entrata Inc., Fingent, Infor Inc., ManageCasa, Matellio Inc., MRI Software LLC, Planon Group, RealPage Inc., Rentec Direct, Salesforce Inc., TenantCloud LLC, Yardi Systems Inc., and Zillow Group Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Real estate property management software is a valuable tool for businesses in the real estate sector, particularly construction companies. Big data analytics is an emerging trend that is transforming the industry by providing valuable insights through data analysis. This information includes consumer search patterns, price trends, and historical data on property age, location, and condition. By analyzing this data, real estate companies can make informed decisions on investments, identify prime areas for high returns, and create accurate valuation models. Machine learning models can quickly evaluate the value of any property based on historical data. Additionally, AI and analytics can help identify potential tenants and buyers based on their preferences, budget, and location. Furthermore, big data analytics can aid in cost efficiency by analyzing procurement activities. These factors are driving the demand for real estate property management software, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

The Real Estate Property Management market is experiencing significant trends, with a focus on Rent Relief solutions to help property managers and housing associations navigate the current economic climate. SaaS, or Software-as-a-Service, and Cloud Computing continue to dominate the landscape, offering operational efficiency and flexibility. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI are also making waves, improving data processing and enhancing property design and asset management. Property Managers, Real Estate Agents, and Housing Associations benefit from these advanced software solutions, which include virtual tours, rental applications, tenant relationships management, customer service portals, and e-payments. Additionally, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, IoT, and E-commerce integration offer valuable insights and streamlined processes. Security, accounting, insurance proof tracking, electronic invoices, and multi-tenant websites are other essential features. Rentec Direct is a popular SaaS-based software provider offering an Owner Portal and Financial Management tools.

Market Challenges

The real estate property management software market in the US is experiencing significant competition from open-source software solutions. Open-source software offers several advantages, such as transparency due to accessible source code, cost savings, and scalability. Popular open-source options include Innago and Landlord Studio. These benefits make open-source software an attractive alternative to paid solutions for budget-conscious organizations. However, the market also faces a challenge from software piracy, which reduces sales and poses a threat to developers. Both open-source software and piracy are expected to impact the growth of the real estate property management software market in the US during the forecast period.

Real Estate Property Management Software Market: Property Managers, Housing Associations, and Real Estate Agents face challenges in managing various property types, including student housing and commercial buildings. E-commerce trends demand virtual tours and rental applications, while tenant relationships require effective data management and customer service portals. Business Intelligence and Predictive Analytics help in Financial Management and Rent Collection. IoT and Smart Buildings offer Security benefits. SaaS-based Software and Cloud-based Solutions enable Digitalization in Urban Structures. Challenges include E-payments, Artificial Intelligence, Multi-tenant websites, Insurance Proof Tracking, Electronic Invoices, and Rentec Direct's Owner Portal. Software Solutions must cater to the needs of Community Associations and Smart Cities. Overall, Real Estate Technology requires continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Segment Overview

This real estate property management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Integrated software

1.2 Standalone software Deployment 2.1 Cloud based

2.2 On premises Application 3.1 Residential

3.2 Commercial

3.3 Industrial Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Integrated software- Real estate property management involves managing various applications and business processes. Integrated software, which combines different components into a single system, offers benefits in this industry. With an enterprise integration platform, applications can share a single database, enabling easy data management and real-time visibility. Integration is necessary in several scenarios, such as switching to a new database system, establishing a data warehouse, linking different systems, and integrating stand-alone systems. These benefits make enterprise application integration a preferred choice over custom approaches in real estate. The demand for integrated software in the real estate industry is increasing due to these factors, driving the growth of the real estate property management software market.

Research Analysis

The Real Estate Property Management Software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions in the real estate industry. Cloud Computing technology enables these software solutions, making them accessible from anywhere, anytime. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI are being integrated into property management software to streamline data processing and improve operational efficiency. Virtual tours, rental applications, and tenant relationships are being managed digitally, enhancing the customer experience. Data management, rent collection, security, data-driven decisions, accounting, multi-tenant websites, and insurance proof tracking are some of the key features of these software solutions, providing property managers with comprehensive tools to effectively manage their properties and tenants.

Market Research Overview

The Real Estate Property Management Software market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Cloud Computing technologies. These solutions offer operational efficiency, data processing capabilities, and business intelligence for Property Managers, Housing Associations, Real Estate Agents, and more. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI enhances predictive analytics, automates routine tasks, and improves tenant relationships. Virtual tours, rental applications, and customer service portals are becoming essential features, while IoT integration facilitates smart buildings and cities. SaaS-based software and cloud-based solutions cater to various property types, including residential, commercial, student housing, and commercial buildings. Digitalization, urban structure, and community associations also benefit from these advanced property management software solutions. Key features include rent collection, accounting, e-payments, multi-tenant websites, insurance proof tracking, electronic invoices, and financial management. Rentec Direct, with its owner portal accounting capabilities, is a popular choice. The future of property management lies in smart buildings, smart cities, and the continued integration of technology to streamline operations and enhance the overall experience for all stakeholders.

