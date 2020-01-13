Real Estate Recovery Capital Purchases 108-Acre Site in Ventura, California

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Recovery Capital (RERC) announced their recent acquisition of an approximately 108-acre site on Crooked Palm Road in Ventura, California. The property has been vacant for years after serving as an ammonia-urea and nitric acid plant and as a former oil refinery.

Real Estate Recovery Capital is a national Brownfield investment firm with an exclusive focus on buying, remediating and redeveloping properties which have some level of environmental impairment.

Learn more about Real Estate Recovery Capital at https://www.rercapital.com.

About Real Estate Recovery Capital

The Real Estate Recovery Capital team has 70 years of cumulative experience in creating value through environmental remediation, Brownfield redevelopment and real estate investment. Because of their dedicated capital and environmental expertise, they can move quickly as they navigate the complexities of Brownfields transactions and restoration. They can structure transactions as all-cash direct acquisitions, a carve out of impaired assets in a M&A transaction, corporate sale-leaseback deals, or joint ventures.

