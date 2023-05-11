Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Daito Trust Construction, Brookfield Asset Management, American Tower and Sun Hung Kai Properties

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global real estate rental market grew from $2,375.91 billion in 2022 to $2,561.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The real estate rental market is expected to grow to $3,388.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Major companies in the real estate rental market include Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd., Brookfield Asset Management, American Tower Corporation, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, CapitaLand Limited, Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Xiamen C&D, Simon Property Group Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., and Leopalace21 Corporation.

Real estate rental refers to properties used as dwellings or provided on rent to rental occupants, or tenants, for temporary use by the property owners. The rent of goods or services is governed by a rental agreement or contract between an owner of a product and an end-user where payment is made by the end user for the temporary use of the product.



The main types of real estate rental are residential buildings and dwellings rental services, non-residential buildings rental services, mini-warehouses, self-storage unit rental services, and other rental services. Residential rental property is defined as a dwelling bought by an investor and occupied by tenants under a lease or other sort of rental arrangement. The different modes include online, and offline and involve various property types such as fully furnished, semi-furnished, and unfurnished.



The real estate rental market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides real estate rental market statistics, including the real estate rental industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a real estate rental market share, detailed real estate rental market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the real estate rental industry. This real estate rental market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the real estate rental market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the real estate rental market. The regions covered in the real estate rental market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Real estate agents are increasingly using new technologies such as online listing, video, and virtual reality (VR), to provide better services to clients and strengthen the buyer-agent relationship. With advancements in technology, the role of real estate agents is shifting from just an information arbitrators to local market experts and service providers. Online real estate listing services such as Zillow and realtor.com provide housing databases and information on tax and purchase history. Technologies such as video, VR tours, and e-signing services also streamline real estate transactions.

The real estate rental market consists of revenues earned by entities that rent, lease, and allow the use of buildings and or land such as serviced offices and co-working spaces. The rental agreement is a document used for the occupying of space (either commercial or residential) for a period of time in exchange for monthly rent. This market also includes managing, selling, renting, buying, and appraising real estate for others. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

