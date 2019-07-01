Real Estate Roundtable Re-Elects Ventas' Debra A. Cafaro as Chair; Installs Three New Members to Board

The 23-member FY2020 Board is elected from the membership and includes four elected leaders of national real estate trade organizations from The Roundtable's 17 partner associations. Three new Roundtable members join the FY2020 Board.

Cafaro, whose three-year term as chair began July 1, 2018, said, "We welcome our three new industry leaders to the Board and express gratitude for the service of our three outgoing members, who contributed greatly to The Roundtable's success in the past year. With such deep expertise among our membership, we will develop practical solutions to the pressing policy challenges ahead that not only affect our industry, but provide a positive impact to communities throughout the nation."

DeBoer stated, "As we move beyond our first two decades of advocacy work in Washington, The Real Estate Roundtable will continue to bring together the top leaders in commercial real estate with our partner real estate organizations. Our mutual goal remains consistent – provide policymakers with fact-based analysis that supports responsible economic growth policies, creates sustainable jobs and increases the quality of life for working Americans."

Joining The Roundtable's Board of Directors as of July 1 are:

Scott Jones , Principal, Jacobs, Inc. and Chairman of Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), International

, Principal, Jacobs, Inc. and Chairman of Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), International Amy Rose , President & CEO, Rose Associates

, President & CEO, Robert Spottswood , President of Spottswood Companies and Chair of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA)

See the complete list of the FY2020 Roundtable's Board of Directors here.

Stepping down from The Roundtable Board as of July 1 are:

Tom Baltimore, Jr. , Chairman, President & CEO of Park Hotels & Resorts, and Immediate Past Chair of Nareit

Chairman, President & CEO of Park Hotels & Resorts, and Steve Hason , Managing Director and Head of Americas Real Estate & Infrastructure with APG Asset Management US and Immediate Past Chair of PREA

, Managing Director and Head of Americas Real Estate & Infrastructure with APG Asset Management US and David Neithercut , former President & CEO of Equity Residential

Collectively, Real Estate Roundtable members' portfolios contain over 12 billion square feet of office, retail and industrial properties valued at nearly $3 trillion; over 2 million apartment units; and in excess of 3 million hotel rooms. Participating trade associations represent more than 2 million people involved in virtually every aspect of the real estate business.

SOURCE Real Estate Roundtable

Related Links

http://www.rer.org

