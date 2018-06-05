Real Estate Search Engine Powered by Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuriy Setko - realtor, professional programmer, and developer of itrealty.ca has revolutionized how realtors, buyers and sellers alike can search, find and evaluate properties to fulfill their requirements.

ITRealty

ITRealty intelligently analyzes the multiple listing services (MLS) that brokers and agents use to find/list properties, establish contractual offers of compensation among brokers, and accumulate and disseminate information to enable appraisals. "It does not matter anymore how far in the past comparable properties were sold", says Yuriy Setko, "Our algorithms will analyze where the market was for that particular type of property, in that particular neighborhood in the past, and apply the time adjustment percentage to the selling price to give you that property's market price as if it was sold yesterday." You usually have a good number of comparables to see if the asking price is right". It also helps to precisely determine the market price when putting up a property for sale.

ITRealty tracks price drops on MLS, along with other listing analysis algorithms, to find "motivated sellers", as well as drawing supplementary data on real estate not found on MLS. Information about transit, schools, and regional demographics are collected by drawing from sources such as Google Maps, Statistics Canada, and city plans.

AIDA's (Artificial Intelligence Data Algorithm) superb predictive power can show the change in property prices, forecasting long and short-term price and rent fluctuations – a great feature for investors. It also contains information on new construction projects.

The Lifestyle Finder component can find neighborhoods that suit your needs best, based on a comparative analysis of a number of criteria sourced from different places.

About Your Company: ITREALTY.ca is a real estate search engine currently serving residential properties for sale, rent, and new-construction projects for sale in the province of Ontario, helping buyers to find the right properties at the right price and connecting them with local experts to finalize their deals.

Media contact:

Yuriy Setko

tel: +1-647-640-7557

email: yuriy.setko@itrealty.ca

Related Links

IT Realty. Real Estate Powered by Artificial Intelligence.

AIDA. Real Estate Time Machine.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-search-engine-powered-by-artificial-intelligence-300660179.html

SOURCE ITRealty