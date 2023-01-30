Real estate software market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global real estate software market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Real Estate Software Market

Global real estate software market - Five forces

The global real estate software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Request a sample report

Global real estate software market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global real estate software market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (cloud-based and on-premises).

The cloud-based segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based deployment is driven by factors such as low initial investments, relatively quick implementation, low cost of maintenance, easy accessibility, and scalability drive. Real estate construction companies use cloud-based solutions, as they can change the subscription according to ongoing projects.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global real estate software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global real estate software market.

North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the real estate software market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. Factors such as the rising demand for houses in the US will drive the real estate software market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global real estate software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing middle-class population in developing countries in Asia , South America , and MEA is driving the growth of the market.

is driving the growth of the market. The rapidly increasing economic activities in developing economies such as China , India , Argentina , Indonesia , and South Africa have increased their per capita income.

, , , , and have increased their per capita income. A major share of the population has opted for long-term investment opportunities owing to rapid industrial, manufacturing, and economic developments.

These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of blockchain technology in real estate management software is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Technological advances can help overcome the challenges related to the transparency of data and processes.

Payments can be received instantly with the help of blockchain technology in real estate transactions.

It eliminates the need for a middleman and ensures smooth and fast transactions, which helps in reducing fraud in the real estate sector.

These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing popularity of open-source real estate management software is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Open-source software is available freely and can be downloaded easily.

It offers cost benefits and scalability, which makes it lucrative for organizations with limited budgets.

Open-source software provides the same benefits as paid software. For instance, real estate companies can identify and eliminate defects before implementing the software, as source codes are available for users.

These factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this real estate software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the real estate software market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the real estate software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the real estate software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of real estate software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The third-party logistics software market is projected to grow by USD 579.54 million with a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The property management software (PMS) market size is expected to increase by USD 610.57 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%. This report extensively covers segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Real Estate Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 137 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Altus Group Ltd, AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CDK Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Fiserv Inc., Fortive Corp., IFCA MSC Berhad, International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc, Microsoft Corp., MRI Software LLC, Oracle Corp., RealPage Inc., SAP SE, Yardi Systems Inc., and Yonyou Hong Kong Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Altus Group Ltd

Exhibit 89: Altus Group Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 90: Altus Group Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Altus Group Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Altus Group Ltd - Segment focus

10.4 AppFolio Inc.

Exhibit 93: AppFolio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: AppFolio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: AppFolio Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 96: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Autodesk Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Autodesk Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 CoStar Group Inc

Exhibit 101: CoStar Group Inc - Overview



Exhibit 102: CoStar Group Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: CoStar Group Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: CoStar Group Inc - Segment focus

10.7 Fiserv Inc.

Exhibit 105: Fiserv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 109: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 LanTrax Inc

Exhibit 113: LanTrax Inc - Overview



Exhibit 114: LanTrax Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: LanTrax Inc - Key offerings

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 124: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Yardi Systems Inc.

Exhibit 126: Yardi Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Yardi Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Yardi Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio