Real Estate Software Market| 9% CAGR Projection by 2024|17000+ Technavio Reports

Factors such as the growing middle-class population and the growing need for cost optimization will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. However, the threat of open-source real estate management software will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Yardi Systems Inc., etc.

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

By Deployment, the market is classified into cloud-based and on-premises.

By End-user, the market is classified into architects and engineers, project managers, and real estate agents.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

Real Estate Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3,825.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Yardi Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

