Real Estate Software Market size to USD 5.79 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth driven by Growing middle-class population - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Estate Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the real estate software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 5.79 billion. The increasing adoption of cloud-based software by real estate companies drives the real estate software market. The growing adoption of cloud-based services offered by real estate software drives the growing adoption of cloud-based services offered by real estate software. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy a full report here

Market Challenge - Resistance to change of process involving the use of new real estate software challenges the real estate software market growth. The real estate business is hesitant to embrace new software due to a lack of managerial assistance. Furthermore, the low adoption of real estate software is also caused by a lack of knowledge about and trepidation about technological solutions. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The real estate software market is segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By deployment, the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as low initial investments, relatively quick implementation, low cost of maintenance, easy accessibility, and scalability drive the segment growth. Cloud-based deployment benefits real estate construction companies as they can change the subscription according to the ongoing construction projects and factors such as security concerns, availability of few customizations, and the requirement of the Internet hamper the adoption of cloud-based deployment. Hence, such factors drive the segment during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as low initial investments, relatively quick implementation, low cost of maintenance, easy accessibility, and scalability drive the segment growth. Cloud-based deployment benefits real estate construction companies as they can change the subscription according to the ongoing construction projects and factors such as security concerns, availability of few customizations, and the requirement of the Internet hamper the adoption of cloud-based deployment. Hence, such factors drive the segment during the forecast period. By geography, North America is estimated to account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Real Estate Software Market:

Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CDK Global Inc., CoStar Group Inc., CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Fiserv Inc., Fortive Corp., IFCA MSC Berhad, International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc., MRI Software LLC, Oracle Corp., Planon Shared Services BV, RealPage Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Yardi Systems Inc.

Real Estate Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CDK Global Inc., CoStar Group Inc., CREATIO EMEA Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Fiserv Inc., Fortive Corp., IFCA MSC Berhad, International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc., MRI Software LLC, Oracle Corp., Planon Shared Services BV, RealPage Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Inc., and Yardi Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

